Thesis

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) is one of those companies that I have always found interesting since its IPO, but never pulled the trigger on owning due to its excessive valuation. As price was the main reason for my non-investment in the past, this has changed somewhat as I see some challenges in their business model and also see one of their competitors as a better investment opportunity.

Analysis

Fiverr Q4 Investor Presentation

Fiverr, once a growth stock with impressive growth rates, came crashing back to earth as the current challenging macro environment took its toll on its largest customer group, the SMBs. And they are not the only ones - many other industries are facing the same challenges. High-quality advertisers even experienced negative growth due to the difficult times for SMEs.

The huge growth spurt from the COVID restrictions, which Fiverr really benefited from, led to abnormal growth, so declining growth rates were to be expected. But a 4.2% year-on-year growth rate was not what many were expecting. Expectations were more in the low double digits.

Because of their focus on SMBs, they have been hit harder than, for example, Upwork (UPWK), which is more focused on larger clients and longer-term relationships.

The Threat Of Artificial Intelligence

This is one of the hot topics regarding freelance platforms and the impact it will have. Chat GPT and similar solutions are seen by many as a serious threat to many freelancers. An interesting article is this one by Dilantha De Silva, who seems quite optimistic about the benefits of AI.

And in their Q4 earnings call, this was the most discussed topic, with management saying they believe AI tools will help improve productivity and that innovation is likely to create more jobs than it destroys.

Fiverr.com

And if we take a look at the Fiverr website today, we see that there are already 4,355 services available in the newly created AI-related services segment.

And if you take a peek at YouTube, there are several videos on how to make money using ChatGPT on Fiverr. When people use ChatGPT to get more work done on Fiverr, Fiverr benefits because it makes more money when freelancers are more productive. They can charge for each new business done on their platform.

And even if AI replaces some jobs, there will always be people who don't want to learn a new product or skill and are happy to pay someone else to do it for them. So even if you could do everything with ChatGPT in the future, not everyone will take advantage of it.

But I think most of the demand for help with AI tools will be very specific and require highly skilled workers. And this is where Fiverr struggles. Its freelancers are more like entry-level workers, whereas Upwork has the highly skilled workers. I think this will be Upwork's competitive advantage in the future. They have the better business model going forward. And Fiverr probably knows that as well, because they are trying to grow Fiverr Business, which is more focused on enterprise customers.

Competition

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Looking at the price-to-sales ratio, both are reasonably valued if they could return to their past growth rates. The dizzying valuations of the past few years are history, and share prices have returned to more normal levels.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

Due to the more macro-sensitive SMB customers, the year-on-year growth rates and guidance are in Upwork's favor. And I would personally argue that LinkedIn and Upwork are likely to grow faster even if the macro situation changes. I think the freelance market of the future is very much focused on highly skilled individuals who have skills that are in high demand, but who want to work from and with whomever they want.

In my research, I found that more of the people who earn $100,000+ as freelancers use Upwork because the fee structure favors large deals and the opportunities for large projects are better. Fiverr takes a 20% cut from the seller, whereas Upwork only takes 5% on larger amounts.

But as always there will be arguments for both sites as to whether Fiverr's or Upwork's business model is better suited to the future.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

From a cash and debt position and factoring in FCF, both companies are in a robust position to withstand a few bad quarters without much risk to their businesses.

Market Outlook

There are likely around 1.5 billion freelancers worldwide in 2023, and the market is expected to grow by 15% per year. But I think this CAGR is a bit high, because 2023 and 2022 are nowhere near that, and a possible recession would likely have a negative impact on the growth rate as well. Although some people argue that a recession would be positive for the freelance market. But I think the impact would also be felt by freelancers.

A country like Germany even has negative growth rates for its freelancers. Their growth rate there has been -7% since 2009. Fiverr stated in their earnings call that they wanted to target Germany and the UK, but honestly I saw nothing of it. And I am probably the target audience there, as writing on Seeking Alpha is kind of a freelance job.

But I think the future for freelancers lies in building long-term relationships with clients who depend on their unique expertise. It will be important to stand out from the competition, and the best way to do that is to be highly qualified. And that in turn would benefit Upwork much more than Fiverr because they have the highly skilled workers.

Conclusion

For me, there is too much uncertainty about the future of their business model and future growth rates. I think the projected growth rates for the industry are too optimistic given the current circumstances. In their last shareholder letter they said this is the time to become more profitable and cut costs, but why not try to gain more market share through investment in such an environment when the cash and FCF are there?

I like the idea of a platform for freelancers and have often thought about owning Fiverr, but due to the high prices in the past and what I consider to be a weaker business model than the competition today, I have never bought shares.

But I could quickly change my mind if I see Fiverr growing at double-digit rates again and attracting more highly skilled freelancers to its platform. But for now, I'm staying on the sidelines.