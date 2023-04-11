XLRE: Real Estate Is In Trouble

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.87K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we dive into the fundamentals of the (commercial) real estate industry, which is suffering from a mix of headwinds.
  • High inflation, rising rates, and related economic woes are likely to further cause deteriorating financial conditions and higher delinquency rates.
  • While I expect real estate stocks to suffer further, I have started to buy high-quality REITs in the industry.

Immobilien

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

In multiple articles in the past months, I have written that I'm looking to boost my real estate exposure, which is currently 9.1% of my dividend growth portfolio. Over the past few weeks, I have added to my exposure. However, I'm

XLRE price Chart

FINVIZ

Real estate is in a very tough spot

Bloomberg

Real estate is in a tough spot

Bloomberg

XLRE ETF

TradingView

NFCI index

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Banks tightening standards for CRE loans

Wells Fargo

Commercial property price index

Wells Fargo

Median sale price

Redfin

New homes are making up a larger share of inventory

Bloomberg

XLRE top holdings

State Street

XLRE Technical Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.87K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.