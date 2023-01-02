Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Table 1 shows the provisional report of the current Uptrend begun on Mar. 30 and 31. Only two weeks (9 days) have lapsed since the complete report was published on Apr. 03, 2023 (here), so another complete report (three months) is due in the last weekend of April

The purpose of Table 1 is to deal with the episode of the extremely rare fireworks of 3% more or 2% more, as shown in following Table 2 and Table 3, respectively, in the after-hour trading [AHT], on the top of regular-session gain, 1.33%, of the S&P 500 (SP500) on Apr. 13 (Thursday).

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Feb. 01, 2023 - Apr. 14, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 01/31/23 4,076.60 * * 02/01/23 4,119.21 1.05% P 02/02/23 4,179.76 1.47% P 02/03/23 4,136.48 -1.04% m 02/06/23 4,111.08 -0.61% m 02/07/23 4,164.00 1.29% P 02/08/23 4,117.86 -1.11% m 02/09/23 4,081.50 -0.88% m 02/10/23 4,090.46 0.22% P 02/13/23 4,137.29 1.14% P 02/14/23 4,136.13 -0.03% m 02/15/23 4,147.60 0.28% P 02/16/23 4,090.41 -1.38% m 02/17/23 4,079.09 -0.28% m 02/21/23 3,997.34 -2.00% m 02/22/23 3,991.05 -0.16% m 02/23/23 4,012.32 0.53% P 02/24/23 3,970.04 -1.05% m 02/27/23 3,982.24 0.31% P 02/28/23 3,970.15 -0.30% m 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. Click to enlarge

4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Table 2 (3% UP) Table 3 (2% - 2.99%) # #SHARE TICKER UP% # #SHARE TICKER UP% 1 6 AAPL 3.19% 1 3 ALGN 2.73% 2 9 AMZN 4.37% 2 32 ARKF 2.38% 3 32 ARKG 5.53% 3 19 ARKW 2.65% 4 32 ARKG 5.53% 4 10 BABA 2.49% 5 25 ARKK 4.01% 5 52 DKNG 2.53% 6 15 BL 4.85% 6 9 GOOG 2.70% 7 4 CROX 3.62% 7 7 HLT 2.92% 8 52 IVZ 3.09% 8 7 HLT 2.92% 9 49 LAC 4.50% 9 2 HUBS 2.25% 10 45 LTHM 3.07% 10 7 IBB 2.31% 11 2 MSTR 5.47% 11 4 ILMN 2.55% 12 2 NFLX 4.71% 12 4 META 2.62% 13 15 ROKU 4.46% 13 4 MGK 2.15% 14 12 TAN 3.14% 14 3 MSFT 2.22% 15 21 TCEHY 4.28% 15 19 NEM 2.63% 16 4 V 4.82% 16 83 OOTO 2.67% 17 15 W 3.11% 17 29 PD 2.76% 18 12 XBI 4.44% 18 34 PINS 2.55% 19 14 ZM 3.97% 19 2 RACE 2.28% 20 15 SCHG 2.02% NOTE 21 15 SQ 2.88% 22 19 SSQ 2.42% Data Source: Author. 23 5 TSLA 2.98% 24 16 TWLO 2.93% 25 16 UDOW 2.87% 26 30 UWM 2.62% 27 5 VEEV 2.34% 28 3 VRTX 2.13% 29 4 VUG 2.61% 30 34 FXI 2.10% 31 16 XLE 2.08% 32 6 XLY 2.13% 33 18 XME 2.16% 34 7 YUM 2.68% 35 48 ZIM 2.57% NOTE Data Source: Author. Click to enlarge

Table 2 and Table 3 are a summary of the fireworks observed by the author. The activity of the AHT is usually brief and a sort of the cleanup for a residual of a few securities which are IPOs or brokerage-recommendation changes or earning reports announced of major companies at the market closing. There are not big changes in prices of major equities.

These unusual price actions of well-known stocks such as (AAPL, AMZN, ARKK, CROX, MSTR, NFLX. ROKU, TAN, TCEHY, V, W, XBI, and ZM) in Table 1, and (ALGN, ARKF, ARKW, BABA, DKNG, FXI, GOOG, HLT, META, MGK, MSFT, PINS, RACE, SQ, SSO, TSLA, UDOW, UWM, VEEV, VRTX, VUG, XLE, XLY, XME, YUM, and ZIM) in Table 2 have not found in AHT in general.

Amazingly, all FAANG (META or Facebook, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, and GOOG) and the ARKK Innovation Group (TSLA, SQ, ARKK, ROKU, ARKW, ARKF) are in these two tables, although the data contain only 54 equities. Many quality stocks are excluded simply because they rose less than 2%.

The Focus

Albeit the watch of the current Uptrend is not explicitly intended, most readers would welcome a watch provisionally.

How to utilize these shadow data which are not covered in the market data or by the market-news-media's observed data.

The market reaction on April 14 (Friday) and April 17 (Monday).

A Temporary Uptrend Watch as of Apr. 14

Table 1 pitches 1) 1m/1P: 10 vs. 7 (EVEN), 2) 2m/2P: 3 vs. 4 (EVEN), 3m/3P: 1 vs. 3 ((P has EDGE)), and 4m/4P: 1 vs. 1 (EVEN).

Table 4: The m/P on Friday in Q1, 2023 Month Date Feb. 3 10 17 24 * m/P m P m m * Mar. 3 10 17 24 31 m/P P m m P P Apr. 6 14 * * * m/P P m * * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3, by using Table 2. Click to enlarge

The m/P on Friday (Apr. 6: Thursday is considered as Friday because Apr. 7 was Good Friday): 6 vs. 5 (EVEN)

As a result, the current Upswing was intact. The remaining two weeks in April will decide the fate of one-month old UUU (Ultra Upset Upswing), starting March 31.

What Was Going on Apr. 14 (Friday) and Apr. 17 (Monday)

Gullibly, I anticipated the continuation of the AHT gigantic boost. Charles Schwab touched the market revolt smoothly as:

"[Apr. 14 (Friday)]'s trade had a predominately negative bias, sending many stocks lower. The main indices tried to move higher in the early going, but quickly fell below their flat lines and remained in the red through the close." (The Italians are mine.)

It surely not a market anomaly but it seems to be a market shock realignment to offset the ratchet effect occurred in the AHT. The adjustment, nevertheless, failed fully to pull down all securities involved on Apr. 14 (Friday) even though the S&P 500 inched down.

Consequently, the S&P 500 has a "shadow" strength because the market data do not reflect Table 1 and Table 2, and so many stocks advanced less than 2%.

Today (Apr. 17) the market vehemently fluctuated all day, resulting only below the line briefly during the middle part of the session. My trades selected from Table 1, Table 2, and others did not generate big gains. The title contains a word "Unsung" might be changed by "Leaps and Bound [LB]" soon hopefully.

The Concluding Remark

My market analysis, investing, and trading are fundamentally: 1) the Top-To-Bottom Approach; 2) the Paper and Pencil Only (PPO); and 3) the observed market data. This article analyzed my own observed data.

The essence is brief and simple. Computer helps are minimized. Do not read stock-selection-and-recommendation posts. Only pick some ticker symbols, by browsing lightly articles.

Table 1 and Table 2 are invaluable market "unknown" data sets which must be my secret weapons to win over machines. I, nevertheless, am willing to share them with my fellow investors.