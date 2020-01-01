Whole Earth Brands: Due For A Price Rise

Apr. 19, 2023 5:11 PM ETWhole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Sweetener manufacturer Whole Earth Brands' share price is trading near all-time lows, which does not appear commensurate with its fundamentals, even considering its present challenges.
  • In the next quarters, revenues can continue inching up and it can swing back into profits too. Over the longer term, it can gain from the growing sugar substitute market.
  • Just to be doubly sure though, I'm maintaining the Hold rating until its next results in May.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Woman"s hands pouring sugar into black coffee - girl sitting at the table with espresso and smartphone - blood and glycemic index control for diabetes -excess of white sugar in food concept

Alina Rosanova/iStock via Getty Images

My first article about the sweetener manufacturer Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in October last year was titled "Whole Earth Brands: The Messy Middle". This alluded to the situation it continues to find itself in. Before it made

Price return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Key Financials

Key Financials (Source: Whole Earth Brands)

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
422 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.