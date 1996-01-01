How Liberty Latin America Can Unlock Its Value In 2023 And Beyond

Apr. 19, 2023 5:31 PM ETLiberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA), LILAKASTS, ASTSW, CCOI, GSAT, LUMN, SATS
Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
57 Followers

Summary

  • I believe LILA has an implied upside of 45.42% from current levels.
  • Multiple catalysts for growth are occurring or developing over the course of 2023.
  • The company has strong growth prospects, driven by underpenetrated markets, M&A, and developing partnerships.
  • LILA has a proven track record of improving its operational performance and cash flow generation.
  • The market seems to overlook the positives and focus on the negatives, such as its high debt and complicated corporate structure both of which are just misunderstood in my view.

Telecommunication Tower for 2G 3G 4G 5G network during sunset. Antenna, BTS, microwave, repeater, base station, IOT. Technology concept in internet and mobile communication

Jaiz Anuar

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA), (NASDAQ:LILAK) is a hidden gem in the telecommunications sector. It serves millions of customers in Latin America and the Caribbean with video, internet, phone, and mobile services. It has a huge market opportunity and a strong competitive edge. Most

This article was written by

Chance Tacia profile picture
Chance Tacia
57 Followers
I am a 20-year-old investor who has been inspired by my father's teachings on value investing. My father introduced me to the works of Benjamin Graham and took me to Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meetings since I was just 12. I have since followed the investing approach of Michael Burry, focusing on contrarian plays and deep value opportunities. I have spent three years in banking and many more in stocks, which has provided me with a strong understanding of finance and the markets. My investment philosophy revolves around buying shares of unpopular companies that are undervalued and waiting for them to recover, rather than following the herd. My favorite investment books include "Securities Analysis" by Benjamin Graham and three collections of Buffet's shareholder letters. My goal is to help others make money by sharing my investment insights and strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LILA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.