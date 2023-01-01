5 Dogs Of The Dow: Yield, Quality, But Little Momentum

Apr. 19, 2023
Summary

  • The 5 highest-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average all pay dividend rates of at least 4.9%. That's more than 3 times that of the S&P 500 Index.
  • These blue chip stocks (VZ, MMM, WBA, IBM, DOW) reflect the current state of the stock market. It is a "stuck" market, with little sustained price direction.
  • For dividend income fans, those yields could be sufficient for now, while the Dow and the broader market make a decision.

The dividend yield of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is toward the bottom of its 10-year range, at about 1.9%. But a closer look reveals 5 stocks of the 30 Dow components, which offer forward yields of close to 5% or more. In

