Key update since our initiation

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) is a pharmaceutical company focusing on CNS products, with a pipeline including proprietary drug formulations and repurposed molecules. Auvelity was approved by the FDA for MDD in August 2022, with AXS-07 being the next drug closest to the market. AXS-07 successfully completed Phase 3 trials for migraine but received a CRL from the FDA. AXSM plans to resubmit the NDA in 2H23. The pipeline also includes AXS-05 targeting ADA (Phase 3), AXS-12 targeting narcolepsy (Phase 3), and AXS-14 for fibromyalgia. Furthermore, AXSM acquired Sunosi from Jazz Pharma for EDS, aiming to enter adjacent CNS indications such as Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Auvelity's positive trajectory bodes well for AXSM

AXSM's promising trajectory in the CNS space, led by Auvelity's encouraging sales trends and strong potential in the MDD market, justifies maintaining a buy rating for the company. During Q4 2022, Auvelity was prescribed to 2,000s patients and 6,000 new patients (which grew to 4,300 unique HCP writers and over 13,700 new patients by the end of Feb 2023). Furthermore, the company emphasized that they have seen repeat prescribing by healthcare providers and refill requests from patients. However, we believe investors should prioritize the 2H 2023 sales ramp, rather than Q1 2023, given the seasonally weak 1Q23 due to the resetting of the commercial plan. Furthermore, we highlight that the company is making great progress in market access in the commercial channel (~60%). Therefore, we expect the drug to capture $1.3 billion in peak sales by 2029 without an issue.

Q4 2022 earnings: With regards to payer coverage, the commercial channel is expected to be the primary channel for Auvelity as it accounts for more than 60% of antidepressant prescription item. Interactions with commercial payers as it relates to Auvelity have been active and productive. Effective January 2023, we have contracted with one of the largest group purchasing organizations, or GPO's, for potential coverage of Auvelity. As a result, pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs and health plans under this GPO will now be able to make formulary coverage decisions for Auvelity based on the contracted terms. These interactions with commercial payers are proceeding as expected during the standard six to nine month period post-launch when new drugs are blocked, while coverage decisions are being made. In the non-commercial channel, Medicaid coverage became effective in 49 states on January 1, and Medicare plans have up to six months post-launch to determine coverage and add Auvelity to formulary. We expect additional formulary decisions over the next six months. I look forward to discussing more as the payer process progresses. We are extremely encouraged by the initial launch progress and remain committed to our launch focus of driving fast HCP adoption, empowering patients and enabling quality assets.

Catalysts

We highlight that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has multiple high stake catalysts that can move the stock meaningfully in the near future. The key catalysts are summarized below:

1H23: Topline data from the Phase 3 SYMPHONY trial evaluating AXS-12 in narcolepsy. 2H23: NDA resubmission for AXS-07 targeting migraine. YE23/H124: Phase 3 trial top-line results of solriamfetol targeting adult ADHD. 1H24: Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 top-line data of AXS-05 targeting Alzheimer's disease agitation (ADA).

Risks

Regulatory hurdles: Potential delays or rejections in FDA approvals for pipeline products, impacting revenue projections and company valuation. Payer coverage: Challenges in securing comprehensive coverage across commercial and non-commercial channels, affecting market penetration and sales growth. Competitive landscape: Intense competition from established and emerging players in the CNS space, potentially limiting AXSM's market share. Intellectual property disputes: Potential future challenges to AXSM's patents, posing risks to revenue streams and long-term growth prospects. Despite the Paragraph IV Letter received from Teva (TEVA), the core IP around Auvelity's composition remains unchallenged.

Bottom line

We are maintaining a buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. based on a) the initial launch progress of Auvelity and the positive news flow around market access; b) solid clinical catalysts and news flow expected in 1H 23 and 2H 23, which we are positive about and believe can move the stock price meaningfully by 30-50%; and c) the solid cash runway and cash buffer of $200M.