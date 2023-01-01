JasonDoiy

After the bell on Wednesday, we received first quarter results from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which can be seen in the shareholder letter on the company's investor relations site here. The electric vehicle leader has been closely watched in recent months as it has cut prices around the globe multiple times, including in the US just hours before the Q1 report. While the results were mostly as expected, things could have been much better, so the stock sold off in the after-hours session.

Tesla set a quarterly record by delivering more than 422,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, but it took numerous price cuts to achieve that sales volume. After reporting revenues of $24.32 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 in Q4, analysts were expecting sequential declines for the top and bottom lines. Going into Wednesday's report, the street averages stood at $23.36 billion and $0.85, respectively, according to Seeking Alpha's estimate page. In the graphic below, you can see how Tesla fared against Q4 and the three example cases I provide each quarter.

Tesla Q1 2023 Results (Company Report, Author's Estimates)

This was one quarter where the overall headlines were not much of a surprise. Tesla basically was right at my revenue number, with a beat or miss against the street depending on where you got your estimates from. Bottom line figures matched the company-compiled analyst survey figures to the penny. Average selling prices per vehicle delivered, including leases and credits, dropped more than $5,300 sequentially, which was a little more than I was expecting. However, the services/other segment came in better than my projection, basically making up the overall revenue difference.

When it comes to margins, Tesla's automotive margins declined by 484 points sequentially to 21.08%. That number was a little higher than I expected due to higher-than-expected regulatory credit sales. Services margins came in stronger too, but energy margins declined by more than a percentage point despite the sequential revenue increase, so that's a bit disappointing. The bottom line was a little weaker than I thought it would be, mainly driven by higher operating expenses and more taxes. In the end, though, the overall income statement was pretty much in line with overall expectations.

Perhaps the weakest part of the report was the cash flow picture. Tesla generated just $441 million of free cash flow, well below the more than $2.6 billion that analysts were expecting. Inventory rose by more than $1.5 billion in the quarter as production again exceeded deliveries, substantially on the S/X side, although a good chunk of that headwind was offset by increases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

When it comes to 2023 guidance, management didn't really say that much new. The production forecast was maintained at around 1.8 million units, but I was hoping for a bit more to get closer to 50% delivery growth this year. With inventory growing, however, Tesla may need to pull back on production growth a little. We'll see if the company has to cut prices further to achieve these volume levels. Cybertruck production remains on track to start later this year, and the company has a strong enough financial position to keep its growth story going in the near term.

Going into Wednesday's report, the average price target on the Street was more than $208, implying a double-digit upside from current levels. While Tesla shares remain well off their all-time highs, they've rebounded quite nicely this year. Unfortunately, the stock recently lost its 50-day moving average (purple line below), so it will be interesting to see if that key technical level provides some upside resistance in the near term.

Tesla Year To Date (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Tesla's reported a quarter that was mostly in line with expectations. Revenues and earnings were both in the ballpark of most estimates, as selling prices and margins dropped due to price cuts. Despite more price reductions already in Q2, yearly production guidance was only maintained, so Tesla is having to work to drive meaningful sales growth. Cash flow was a bit of a disappointment, but the overall financial position remains solid. Shares dipped a few percent after the news, as the stock has run quite a bit year to date. For now, Tesla remains the EV leader with meaningful upside according to analysts, but more work will be required than in the past to achieve expected growth levels. I don't think today's numbers are anything dramatic, so investors shouldn't react in any major way to this report.