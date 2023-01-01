Dividend Cut Likely For Medical Properties Trust

Summary

  • MPW is facing additional headwinds to AFFO per share as higher interest rates and wider credit spreads encourage asset sales.
  • Management made the right choice to sell the Australian portfolio. The cheap financing was going to disappear anyway.
  • Reducing leverage is precisely the right way to combat bears. However, another big step in reducing leverage should be cutting the dividend.
  • I can think of at least one thing MPW could do with cash. They could repurchase their bonds at yields above 10%.
Fire in the corridor of the building and fire extinguishing system

MPW isn't on fire. The recent asset sale was a prudent decision.

denisik11/iStock via Getty Images

I wanted to provide a brief update, even though we don't cover Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). MPW confirmed an agreement to sell

Author's calculations with numbers from MPW's announcement

MPW

Google

Author's calculations and projections

Chart

Seeking Alpha

