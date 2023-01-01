MPW isn't on fire. The recent asset sale was a prudent decision. denisik11/iStock via Getty Images

I wanted to provide a brief update, even though we don't cover Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW). MPW confirmed an agreement to sell their Australian portfolio.

The key metrics are shown below:

Author's calculations with numbers from MPW's announcement

However, the debt for this position was in AUD (Australian dollars). That makes sense since any large purchases of foreign assets should generally be financed in the local currency. It reduces exchange rate risk since the total debt and asset values are in the same currency. It also means the net operating income and interest payments are in the same currency.

The debt came to AUD$1.2 billion:

MPW

Note: That is the only price we will list in AUD. Everything else will be in USD.

The $818 million in USD is enough to pay off the debt, though there won't be much left over:

Google

One author covered the announcement immediately. He did a good job of bringing together relevant facts. It was a good article. However, I think he was too optimistic on the cost of refinancing the property. He assumed a 6.45% cost of financing based on a fixed-rate mortgage in Australia.

Rolling Over Debt

This sale reflects debt maturity. MPW needed to pay off the upcoming debts. To keep the property, MPW would need to pick one of three options:

Issue Equity (the rage would've been amazing). Issue new unsecured debt. Finance the property with a mortgage.

The Mortgage Won't Work

With a mortgage, MPW wouldn't be getting nearly $818 million when that's all the collateral is worth. That would be a loan-to-value ratio of 100%. Since this option doesn't work, we're down to the first two options.

Without Issuing Equity

If MPW was issuing a significant chunk of equity, they would need to price it below market prices. That wouldn't have gone over well at all. Consequently, this option was probably written off quickly.

New Unsecured Debt

The only option left is unsecured debt. However, MPW's publicly-traded bonds mature in 2027 and 2029. They yield 10.2% and 10.46%, respectively.

If MPW wanted a longer duration and was going to issue anywhere near face value, I doubt they would've been able to get a rate below 11%. Rolling debt over from 2.45% to 11% is a disaster, so they probably didn't want to do that easier. That would've reduced dividend coverage even further.

The Impact of Selling

As it stands today, the Australian assets were set to produce $.078 per share in NOI (net operating income). The interest on the bonds cost $.033 per share. The result is $.044 per share remaining.

There was no option to continue financing these assets at 2.45%. It didn't exist. Not in this universe. MPW could sell, or they could finance the properties (with debt or equity). Those were the only choices on the table. Assuming no equity issuance (and putting aside the imminent dividend cut for now), these are the choices:

Author's calculations and projections

The old scenario is gone. MPW could only choose between selling and holding on. By selling, they miss out on the $.044 contribution towards AFFO per share.

However, if they had held on, they would've missed out on the $.044 contribution and lost another $.072 per share from higher interest expenses (a total of $.117 per share).

When you look at it that way, the choice seems pretty obvious.

Dividend sustainability depends on AFFO coverage. When the AFFO growth rate is negative, that should be concerning. These are material headwinds. MPW chose correctly, but some investors still focus on the old scenario.

A Trend

MPW has a large amount of debt. As the maturities approach, they should continue to deleverage rather than increase debt at double-digit interest rates. Some investors will argue that MPW might be able to get a better rate on a line of credit with the bank.

I can't find the right words to describe the concept of financing long-term illiquid unhedged assets with a line of credit. The reason MPW was able to get a 5.7% cap rate on this asset (rather than something worse) was because MPW had time to conduct an orderly process for finding a buyer.

When a REIT buys real estate on a line of credit, they're usually negotiating long-term financing with banks. It's a short-term tool to cover the period between buying the real estate and issuing the debt (or equity) to fund the asset. However, we already have evidence that MPW's long-term financing costs more than 10%.

When a REIT leaves bonds outstanding at 10% while five-year Treasuries yield 3.7%, that's not indicating an abundance of cash.

Conclusion

The asset sale is positive for MPW's bonds. Bondholders want to see MPW aggressively following this deleveraging path. It reduces MPW's leverage (which was insane on those assets) and it reduces the AFFO per share. Generally, reducing AFFO per share is not "healthy" for bondholders. However, in this case, it strengthens the case for MPW to reduce the dividend. Reducing the amount of cash that flows out the door would be great for bondholders who want to see MPW reinvesting into their portfolio and reducing leverage.

Most shareholders want the dividend maintained. However, MPW has debts outstanding with a yield of over 10% at market prices. If you find 10% attractive, you don't want the company you own to pay over 10% on their debts. Of course, MPW will report a lower interest expense because the coupon rate is lower. MPW is using correct accounting treatment, though someone in the public comments will create a strawman argument. We're not suggesting any flaw in the accounting.

However, MPW could use free cash to repurchase those bonds. That's a big opportunity cost.

There are two bull cases for MPW.

One is that the net assets are worth more than the share price. Due to the much lower share price, we moved to a neutral rating and maintained that neutral outlook in this article.

There's a risk that a better investor might show up and offer to take out MPW at a higher price. That investor may have access to much more favorable financing terms. Of course, shareholders might reject a favorable deal based on wanting the historical share price.

The second bull case is the idea that MPW will sustain the dividend indefinitely. That argument is severely misinformed. MPW's operating results are very unlikely to support the dividend indefinitely, given the increasing costs of debt. As we highlighted for members previously (membership required), MPW's dividend coverage through AFFO relied on stock-based compensation and deferred amortization of financing costs. Stripping those factors out of guidance, the payout ratio would be past 100%.

As debts roll over, MPW will need to unload assets or pay interest rates higher than the cap rate on assets. The result is a decline in AFFO per share. However, MPW's properties are still generating a lot of cash flow today. If they cut the dividend soon, they could use that cash to strengthen the REIT.

Thanks to the dramatic reduction in the share price, MPW would still have a reasonable yield even if they slashed the dividend. It doesn't need a 13.86% dividend yield. There will be an extended version of this report provided for subscribers.

Rating: Neutral on MPW.