Goldman Has Its Fingers In The Wrong Pies

Apr. 19, 2023 6:17 PM ETGS1 Comment
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Rising interest rates have been a gift to big U.S. banks – except Goldman Sachs.
  • Tighter monetary policy has been a windfall for firms with big loan books and loyal depositors, who lend at high rates and borrow at low ones.
  • Bank of America separately reported a 29% increase in fixed-income trading for the quarter, driven by strong trading of mortgage and interest rate-related products.

Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices

Chris Hondros

By Breakingviews

Rising interest rates have been a gift to big U.S. banks - except Goldman Sachs (GS). The Wall Street firm reported a 5% year-on-year drop in revenue on Tuesday, as trading and investment banking fees

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.5K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.