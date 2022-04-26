David Ramos

Earnings season is both torturous and fun. I mean that as both an investor and an author. There is usually quite a lot to keep up with, but the adrenaline involved makes it all worth it for me in the end. One of the stocks I own and write about, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), has just reported its Q1 results, as Seeking Alpha has covered here.

A few key highlights from the IBM Q1 results before we dive into the meat of this article:

EPS of $1.36 beat FactSet expectations of $1.26 handily.

Revenue of $14.25 Billion came slightly below the expected $14.35 but beat YoY by a hair ($14.20 Billion)

Revenue was impacted by currency fluctuations but under constant currency assumptions, Software and Consulting revenues were up 6% and 8% respectively.

The company has also guided to $10.50 Billion in Free Cash Flow for the FY.

While this could change on a dime, the stock is reacting favorably so far, trading more than 3% higher after-hours.

I evaluated IBM's dividend coverage based on free cash flow after its last two earnings report, as can be seen here and here. With IBM reporting its Q1 earnings after-hours, it is time to run the latest numbers. Let us get into the details.

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share ("EPS"). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.

Total shares outstanding: 907.11 M

Current quarterly dividend per share: $1.65

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.49 Billion (That is, 907.11 M shares times $1.65/share).

Billion (That is, 907.11 M shares times $1.65/share). FCF in Q1: $1.3 Billion

Billion Payout ratio using FCF: >100% ($1.49 Billion divided by $1.3 Billion)

EPS reported: $1.36

Payout ratio using EPS: 45% ($1.65 divided by $3.60)

Q1's numbers look much worse than the Q4 numbers in the article linked above. But sometimes, one quarter may not tell us the story entirely. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year projections:

Total shares outstanding: 907.11 M

Current annual dividend per share: $6.60

Annual FCF required to cover dividends: $5.987 Billion

Billion Projected FCF for 2023: $10.50 Billion, which once again, is more than a $1 Billion increase from FY 2022.

Billion, which once again, is more than a $1 Billion increase from FY 2022. Payout ratio using annual FCF: 57% ($5.987 billion divided by $10.50 Billion)

($5.987 billion divided by $10.50 Billion) 2023 Projected Annual EPS: $9.45

Payout ratio using this projected EPS: 69% ($6.60 divided by $9.45).

Okay, the full year projections make the dividend seem much safer than Q1 alone reflects. This is another reminder to not go by a single quarter's results, as good or bad they may seem.

Forward-looking thoughts and conclusion

IBM's yield is now handily above the 5% mark, thanks to the 10% selloff year-to-date. While IBM handily outperformed its larger and more popular tech peers in 2022, the sudden increase in appetite for risk has hurt the stable likes of IBM. In short, this yield is bang for the buck and is highly secure as shown above.

I fully expect IBM to announce its 28th consecutive annual dividend increase next week. I predict a lowly 2% to 3% increase, which should push the new annual dividend to $6.80/share.

That would mean IBM would need $6.168 Billion in Free Cash Flow to cover its dividends. IBM has guided to $10.5 Billion in Free Cash Flow in FY 2023. If IBM manages to hit that, it would represent a payout ratio of 58.7%. That leaves enough room for the company to afford future dividend increases.

in Free Cash Flow to cover its dividends. IBM has guided to in Free Cash Flow in FY 2023. If IBM manages to hit that, it would represent a payout ratio of That leaves enough room for the company to afford future dividend increases. At a forward multiple of 13, IBM stock is not too expensive here with an expected earnings growth rate of 6.50%/yr giving the stock a Price-Earnings/Growth ("PEG") ratio of 2. Ideally, I'd love to invest in solid companies with a PEG <=1 but gone are those days of such bargain given the monetary policies we've had, recent hikes notwithstanding.

Red Hat integration is finally showing the expected synergy as its revenue went up 8% in Q1. Hybrid Cloud continues to be at the forefront of the company's strategy and was up 5% in revenue under constant currency assumptions.

While waiting on the current growth initiatives to bear the desired results, IBM has continued its focus on doing what it knows best with the best possible operation discipline. As a direct result of this, as quoted by their CFO in the earnings release:

"As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

That quote has several things sounds like music to my ears:

improved profit

increased cash generation

investing for growth

returning value to shareholders through dividends.

I rarely agree 100% with Wall Street analysts, but in this case, I fully agree with the median price target of $146 using a moderate P/E of about 15 for IBM's expected earnings of about $9.50/share.