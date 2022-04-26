Earnings season is both torturous and fun. I mean that as both an investor and an author. There is usually quite a lot to keep up with, but the adrenaline involved makes it all worth it for me in the end. One of the stocks I own and write about, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), has just reported its Q1 results, as Seeking Alpha has covered here.
A few key highlights from the IBM Q1 results before we dive into the meat of this article:
I evaluated IBM's dividend coverage based on free cash flow after its last two earnings report, as can be seen here and here. With IBM reporting its Q1 earnings after-hours, it is time to run the latest numbers. Let us get into the details.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share ("EPS"). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.
Q1's numbers look much worse than the Q4 numbers in the article linked above. But sometimes, one quarter may not tell us the story entirely. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year projections:
Okay, the full year projections make the dividend seem much safer than Q1 alone reflects. This is another reminder to not go by a single quarter's results, as good or bad they may seem.
"As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."
That quote has several things sounds like music to my ears:
I rarely agree 100% with Wall Street analysts, but in this case, I fully agree with the median price target of $146 using a moderate P/E of about 15 for IBM's expected earnings of about $9.50/share.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
