Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 5:31 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.96K Followers

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rich Kinder - Executive Chairman

Steve Kean - Chief Executive Officer

Kim Dang - President

David Michels - Chief Financial Officer & Vice President

Sital Mody - President, Natural Gas Pipelines

Anthony Ashley - President-CO2 & Energy Transition Ventures

Conference Call Participants

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Colton Bean - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Today’s call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mr. Rich Kinder, Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan.

Rich Kinder

Thank you, Ted. And as usual, before we begin, I’d like to remind you that KMI’s earnings release today and this call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures set forth at the end of our earnings release as well as review our latest filings with the SEC for important material assumptions, expectations, and risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements.

Now today, Steve, Kim and David will take you through the details, but we believe 2023 is off to a good start while in a company our size, there are always lots of moving parts. I

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.