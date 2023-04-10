Junior Pereira

Company Overview

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Brazil's main producer of oil. The Brazilian government has a direct stake in the company of 54%, which is definitely off-putting to some investors. Nonetheless, the company is well-positioned to benefit from secular trends in oil, and it looks like the new government won't interfere too much, with the business.

Now, let's begin by looking at the company's last year in review. The company has three main business segments as we can see below.

PBR Ebitda (Investor slides)

Now, in the table below, we can see EBITDA by segment expressed in billions. We can see that the fourth quarter was worse than the third, in great part due to lower brent prices, but this does not reflect what has otherwise been a stellar year for the company.

PBR results (Investor slides)

Net Income and Recurring Net Income grew by a whopping 122% in 2022. Revenues grew by 41.6% YoY, and margins also improved.

Like any oil company, Petrobras's performance is highly correlated to the price of oil. But, investing in Petrobras is very different from investing in a U.S. oil and gas company. Petrobras comes with its own sets of benefits and risks.

The Good

Perhaps one of the most attractive things about Petrobras, so far at least, has been its juicy dividend yield. In 2022, the company paid out $37.7bn to shareholders. This is equivalent to 75% of operating cash flows and almost four times CapEx. The yield in 2022 was 66.2%.

We can see below the distribution for the fourth quarter and the formula behind it.

PBR dividend (Investor slides)

As I write this, PBR trades at around 25 R$, which implies a yield of over 10%.

The reasons behind this ridiculously high yield is the fact that PBR seems to be very undervalued.

PBR Valuation Multiples P/E GAAP (TTM) 1,77 Price to Book (TTM) 0,92 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 1,31 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 1,69 Click to enlarge

As we can see in the table above, PBR trades at 1,7x earnings and even trades at a TTM P/B of under 1. By any objective measure, PBR should be a screaming buy for value and income investors.

But as is often the case with foreign stocks, investors are less comfortable owning them due to political or currency risk. As investors, our job is to determine if these concerns are well-founded or overblown.

To wrap-up, I'd also like to talk about the company's recently released Strategic Plan for the next five years.

PBR 5 year strategic plan (Investor slides)

The company plans to be conservative with its investments, focusing, in theory, on delivering FCF in the form of dividends.

The investments that do take place will be focused on higher margin E&P, while trying to divest the lower-margin refining segment.

PBR Investment Plan (PBR Investor slides)

This is great news for those looking to benefit from the company's dividend policy, and makes the company a much safer play, with a focus on profitability and dividends rather than growth.

The Not So Good

The prevailing narrative, at the moment, is that the newly elected Lula government will act to the detriment of investor interests. The government holds over 50% of the company and as such, has a lot of decision power. Price controls and a substantial change in the current dividend payout policy are both possibilities in the future.

According to "O Globo," Lula has already voiced complaints at the company's CEO:

In addition to asking Prates for a "turn" at the oil company, Lula is charging the president of Petrobras about changing the state-owned company's pricing policy for fuels and a national content program for equipment. The president has also been criticizing the company's record distribution of dividends.

Source: bpmoney.com.

But words do not speak as loudly as actions, and so far there's no real evidence that this will happen. The company recently announced it has not received any notice from the government to change its pricing practices.

With that said, Lula was president from 2003 to 2011, so we have a precedent here we can look at:

PBR and Oil performance (TradingView)

Above, we can see the evolution of the share price of Petrobras, as well as the evolution of Oil prices from 2000 to 2012. On the panes below we have ROE and Total Debt for the company.

During Lula's tenure, it is true that operationally the company performed a lot worse than in recent years. Under Lula, the company invested heavily in refining, even though this is a much lower-margin segment. Plus, the company was involved in a large corruption scandal and as a result the Balance sheet was also hurt.

Nonetheless, it's worth noting that Petrobras's shares performed very well as oil prices increased despite this intervention.

This time, however, I believe there is even more reason to be bullish. The opposition heavily contested Lula's victory, and I don't think this government has so much leeway to control the market as it did in the past. Brazilians are well aware of what can happen when politicians meddle in free enterprise.

Petrobras has a very reasonable strategic plan for the next few years, and I think it will be executed.

The Case For Oil and Brazil

Being bullish on Petrobras, requires being bullish on oil too, and there are definitely some compelling arguments.

Oil has retreated significantly from its recent highs, but the trend continues to be up. Wells Fargo analysts recently pointed out that the commodity super cycle is just getting started. There has also been a lot of talk recently on how the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves could take years to be replenished.

The world continues to grow, especially developing nations, and the need for energy will spike up over the next decade, at a time when a lot of the sector has underinvested in production. Other forms of energy, like natural gas and nuclear, can help, but renewables, which are getting most of the investment, are lagging behind in terms of efficiency. Add to this, the already obvious tendency of ongoing currency devaluation and energy assets become even more attractive.

My macro assessment also fits in well with my current technical analysis on the oil chart.

USO TA (Author's work)

My EWT count suggests we could be in the early stages of a multi-year rally to finish off a five-wave impulse.

As well as being bullish on oil, I am bullish on the Brazilian economy. Brazil is the 12th largest economy in the world and the largest economy in South America. The country has faced problems in the past, but now the nation is ready to play catch up.

The Brazilian central bank has shown resilience in the face of inflation. In fact, with rates now at 13%, the Bank has a lot of leeway to spur growth, and inflation seems to be finally dying down.

The Brazilian Real has also held up well versus the dollar, and there is a clear trend of appreciation.

Brazilian Real (TradingView)

Technical Analysis

Looking at the PBR chart, I see a similar move in the next few years as with oil.

PBR analysis (Author's work)

The latest low was the completion of wave IV, and we should now be in the early stages of a large wave V that could take the stock north of $20.

Takeaway

Petrobras is certainly a controversial investment, but I feel like the stock is too discounted, given the headwinds in oil and the Brazilian economy. Petrobras stock has a place in a well-diversified international portfolio.