Investment Thesis

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) operates casino resorts, including gaming, hotel, convention, food, entertainment, retail, and other amenities. Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China are the primary company's business segments. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant in 2022 has hurt the MGM China segment to a greater extent.

The company offers gaming and non-gaming services and thus offers a well-diversified portfolio. The distinct business segments that create this diversification are eight Las Vegas Strip operators (iGaming & online sports betting), and eight regional domestic properties in the United States, which cover a more comprehensive range of the target market has proven to be consistently profitable. Geographical diversification has been achieved since MGM Resorts is an international brand.

Additionally, the company is leveraging the digital strategy of BetMGM, a leading U.S. digital sports betting and gaming operator, thus positioning the company to benefit from a broader addressable customer base. On the other hand, the company is aggressively pursuing growth opportunities through acquisitions and disposition to enhance its liquidity profile.

The company announced a $2B share repurchase approved by the board to return value to shareholders. Further, revenue grew by 77% and 12% for both Las Vegas and regional operations segments, respectively, in 2022. While MGM China faced public health headwinds in Q42022, the restrictions have lessened. However, the heightened debt level is a concern; the company should re-capitalize to redeem the situation. Due to the company's strong growth drivers beyond acquisitions, I am bullish on the stock. My optimism about the company's future makes me recommend buying its stock.

A diversified portfolio

While MGM Resorts is envisioning a global premier gaming company, its offering is vital in achieving this milestone. For casino and non-casino properties, the company provides hotel, restaurant, convention, and hospitality management services. Such a vast product offering captures a wider range of potential customers, driving revenues. At the same time, the company expanded its digital capabilities by investing in U.S. online sports betting and iGaming, BetMGM. The platform is an exclusive online betting partner at MGM's physical casinos. For the year ended 2022, BetMGM's net revenue was $1.4B. With the addition of 6 more online markets, the net revenue in 2023 is projected to increase from about $1.8B to $2B.

The geographical diversification of the company's online and physical presence is a means to widen its market share. MGM Resorts has a footprint in North America, Europe, Canada, and China. The company has been seeking a license to venture into the development of one of Japan's first Integrated Resorts in Osaka in partnership with ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City. This undertaking will see the proposed development transform the area into one of the world's best entertainment and hospitality destinations and serve as a tourism center of Japan. On April 14, 2023, the Japanese government approved the Area Development Plan submitted the previous year. This arrangement will allow the construction of a $10 billion development project. This will enhance the company's cash flow and liquidity position for the foreseeable future.

Acquisitions

Over the years, MGM Resorts made several acquisitions (City Center 2021, cosmopolitan 2022) and disposition in equal measure (the Mirage in December 2022, VICI in April 2022).

Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan is a distinctive luxury resort hotel and casino located in the center of the Las Vegas Strip. The Resort has a 110,000sq feet casino, a hotel with about 3,000 rooms, 26 beverage and food offerings, 36,000sq ft of leased retail space, and a 3,200-seat theatre. Given that Cosmopolitan was an iconic brand with well-curated experiences and loyal customers before the acquisition, such a transaction is advantageous. In May 2022, MGM Resorts International finalized its acquisition of Blackstone's operations for $1,625 million in cash.

The Cosmopolitan generated $1.1 billion in net revenue and $416 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring, and rent costs in the twelve months that ended March 31. This flags continued revenue growth into the future.

The Mirage

MGM Resorts International finalized the transfer of The Mirage Hotel & Casino operations to Hard Rock International for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. MGM Resorts' sale of The Mirage's operations was a significant step towards achieving the company's long-term goals, which include strengthening the company's balance sheet, investing in strategic growth opportunities, and increasing cash returns to shareholders.

Growth Levers Beyond Acquisitions

MGM is well positioned for development beyond acquisitions, thanks to the strength of its various growth levers. Key drivers of expansion are detailed below:

1. The Las Vegas Factor

The Las Vegas properties drive the company's top and bottom lines upward after Covid limitations were loosened. Something that I think will endure over time as the economy strives to get to pre-pandemic status.

Strong visitor traffic to MGM's Las Vegas hotels in the fourth quarter of 2022 contributed to $2.3 billion in revenue, an astounding 27% rise year over year for the segment. More notably, Q4 results for MGM's Las Vegas resorts broke the previous record for adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent charges (EBITDAR).

Visitors to MGM's Las Vegas Strip hotels increased in the fourth quarter, mostly due to the company's entertainment options. Same-store sales on the strip increased by 11% year-over-year. Strip hotels' adjusted property EBITDAR increased by 26% to $877 million.

Compared to the same quarter in 2021, MGM Resorts International's net income grew 117%, reaching $284 million. During the fourth quarter results call in February, CFO Jonathan Halkyard informed investors, "Demand in Las Vegas remains strong across all segments."

2. The Macao Factor

In the fourth quarter results call, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle emphasized the importance of Macao's reopening earlier this year, saying, "Macao is back." Despite having a significant adverse effect on MGM's financials in 2022, Hornbuckle reports that the Chinese branch of the corporation "bounced back in 2023."

Visitors to MGM's casinos in China's Macao territory flocked back in the first quarter. Hornbuckle said that when MGM China's assets are taken together, they are "the highest-earning businesses within our company."

Non-gaming attractions like entertainment, like those at MGM's Las Vegas resorts, contributed to Macao's record-breaking visitor numbers, especially over the Lunar New Year vacation. Hornbuckle forecasts Macao's recovery will continue through 2023, indicating "a long-term growth story" in the region.

3. The MGM Expansion

Plans for a $10 billion integrated resort in Osaka, a joint venture between MGM Japan and ORIX, have advanced significantly. Last week, MGM Resorts stated that its development plan for an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan, the country's third-largest city, was approved.

The approval moves MGM closer to starting construction on a $10 billion development project, including Japan's first gambling establishment. MGM Resorts International will control 40% of the resort's operations when everything is finished.

Financials

MGM's Board of Directors approved a new $2B share repurchase program. After the company's $3 billion repurchase plan was approved in February 2020, MGM purchased approximately $2.5 billion value of 60 million additional shares. Before March 1, the company had $524.6 million remaining under this repurchase plan, which it planned to use before implementing the new $2 billion repurchase program. MGM can repurchase shares on the open market or through privately negotiated agreements as part of a program designed to return value to shareholders.

Moving to a performance by segment, due to the Cosmopolitan acquisition, the casino revenue of Las Vegas Strip Resorts increased by 36% to $2.1 billion in 2022, compared to $1.5 billion in 2021. Such was attributable to the robust Demand in Las Vegas, fueled by the exceptional choices for entertainment and other consumer demand drivers.

Casino revenue from Regional Operations was $2.9 billion in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2021 (a 7% increase), primarily due to an 18% increase in table game wins, and a 9% increase in slots game wins over the previous year; the last year was negatively impacted by midweek hotel closures at certain properties and operational restrictions related to the pandemic, most noticeably during the first quarter of 2021.

As a result of travel and entry restrictions in Macau, MGM China's net revenues dropped to $674 million in 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2021, a decrease of 44%. The current year was especially hard hit by COVID-19-related property closures and restrictions related to the pandemic.

Despite growing its top line, MGM Resorts International lost roughly $1.7B in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2022. However, the firm made a free cash flow of $991m and a statutory profit of $1.4b. Signaling It could recover from this environment shortly.

In 2022, the company's domestic cash and debt totaled $5.3 billion and $4.5 billion on the balance sheet. The company's financial condition in 2022 was improved by the $850 million in net cash proceeds after taxes it received from the sale of The Mirage in December.

Wall Street

According to its balance sheet, the company had $4.52B in short-term and $35.8b in long-term obligations. It had cash and receivables of $5.91B and $925.2m due within 12 months, respectively, to offset these liabilities. Therefore, the company's obligations exceeded its cash and short-term receivables by $33.5B. This deficit is one that investors should watch closely.

Investors' Position In This Promising Company

With the company poised for significant expansion, assessing the investor's position is essential. There is plenty to like about MGM, particularly its thriving business and numerous growth catalysts. However, management makes things more appealing by giving money back to investors. Although dividend payments have been discontinued, the company's board approved a $2 billion share buyback in February. This comes after the board approved a $2.8 billion buyback in 2022.

Although stock buybacks don't have the same immediate impact as cash dividends, they boost a company's share price concerning its earnings and cash flow. They are also eligible for tax breaks. Investors do not have to pay tax on the value they obtain through buybacks until they sell the stock, but dividends are taxed.

Conclusion

Following the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were lifted, leading to an increase in demand worldwide, led by China. I anticipate increased income thanks to this, and Las Vegas's packed event calendar.

While MGM Resorts is an attractive investment with promising growth prospects in the future, it needs to make significant near-term liquidity adjustments to strengthen its financial position. However, the strong growth fundamentals guide my buy rating, but investors should be wary of the need to strengthen their financial position.