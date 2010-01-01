While many of us pay our insurance premiums, we rarely feel like they are worth their money until we actually need the protection. Stocks of insurance companies seem to be treated that way where they seem to be going about their job (of rewarding shareholders) quietly without much fanfare. Maybe because insurance sounds boring and maybe even dark to some, especially when you are talking about property and casualty insurance that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) specializes in. But to my surprise, the company had already increased dividends for 17 straight years and has just announced its 18th increase as Seeking Alpha has covered here.
Since this article focuses on The Travelers Companies' dividend strength, I am using Seeking Alpha's dividend grades and evaluating each of these major sections in increasing order of importance. Let us get into the details.
Overall, The Travelers Companies has one of the strongest dividend coverages I've seen in analyzing hundreds of stocks if not more.
The Travelers Companies reported fairly strong earnings this morning but the key item that caught my attention was the 15% increase in net written premiums. This value represents what insurance companies get to retain for assuming risks they assume and 15% is a strong number.
The Travelers Companies has also initiated a new $5 Billion share repurchase program, which is good to retire about 28.5 Million shares based on pre-market price. As shown below, the company has been slowly but surely reducing its shares count. Reducing shares count is doubly beneficial in this case as it not only increase earnings per share but also saves the company money in the form of reduced dividend payments.
From a technical perspective, TRV stock is showing pretty good strength. The stock is trading above all the commonly used moving averages except the 100-Day average, which is about 1% away.
Warren Buffett knows the insurance business pretty well, to put it mildly. He said "In the insurance business, there is no statute of limitation on stupidity". But the way Travelers has operated (even through COVID) shows the company is far from the land of stupidity. TRV seems fairly valued at 14 times forward earnings and an expected earnings growth rate of 9%. The stock is also paying an ever increasing and strong dividend. While the insurance industry "may" be hit with calamities anytime, Travelers looks poised to survive almost any down turn. I recommend following this stock and buying on weaknesses.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments