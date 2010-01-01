anyaberkut

While many of us pay our insurance premiums, we rarely feel like they are worth their money until we actually need the protection. Stocks of insurance companies seem to be treated that way where they seem to be going about their job (of rewarding shareholders) quietly without much fanfare. Maybe because insurance sounds boring and maybe even dark to some, especially when you are talking about property and casualty insurance that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) specializes in. But to my surprise, the company had already increased dividends for 17 straight years and has just announced its 18th increase as Seeking Alpha has covered here.

Since this article focuses on The Travelers Companies' dividend strength, I am using Seeking Alpha's dividend grades and evaluating each of these major sections in increasing order of importance. Let us get into the details.

Yield: With the latest dividend increase, The Travelers Companies' annual dividend of $4.00/share gives it a forward yield of nearly 2.30% based on pre-market price of $175. This is a hair above the 5-year average yield of 2.24%. The average yield matters for well-known dividend-paying stocks since investors tend to bid up the stock price based on dividend increases. Frequent readers of my articles will be well aware that I don't chase high yields, so let's get a bit deeper.

Consistency and Growth: The Travelers Companies has a respectable history of 18 annual dividend increases, and in a clear sign of its maturity as a reliable dividend payer, the company has now stuck to its pattern of announcing a dividend increase in the second quarter of each calendar year at least since 2010, as shown below. In this 13-year time period, the dividend has almost tripled from 36 cents a share to $1.00 a share. So, consistency and dividend growth both get a pass.

Current outstanding share count is at 232 Million The new quarterly dividend is $1 per share. That would represent a commitment of $0.232 Billion/quarter towards dividends. The Travelers Companies' average quarterly free cash flow ("FCF") over the last 5 years was $1.542 Billion. Wow! And in a sign of how strong the dividend coverage is, the lowest quarterly FCF of $628 Million (during peak COVID) covers the current quarterly dividend commitment almost three times over. This is one of the most impressive dividend coverages I've seen in covering quite a few stocks here on Seeking Alpha. Using a forward EPS estimate of $14.35, The Travelers Companies has a super comfortable payout ratio of 28%. Earnings are expected to grow by 9%/yr over the next 5 years. While the company has a massive $75 Billion in Cash and Short-term investments, keep in mind we are dealing with an insurance company here and this is not cash they own necessarily. The company has a low debt-equity ratio of 0.34.

Let's move onto dividend safety evaluation. Readers know that I prefer using Free Cash Flow over Earnings Per Share.

Overall, The Travelers Companies has one of the strongest dividend coverages I've seen in analyzing hundreds of stocks if not more.

Outlook and Conclusion

The Travelers Companies reported fairly strong earnings this morning but the key item that caught my attention was the 15% increase in net written premiums. This value represents what insurance companies get to retain for assuming risks they assume and 15% is a strong number.

The Travelers Companies has also initiated a new $5 Billion share repurchase program, which is good to retire about 28.5 Million shares based on pre-market price. As shown below, the company has been slowly but surely reducing its shares count. Reducing shares count is doubly beneficial in this case as it not only increase earnings per share but also saves the company money in the form of reduced dividend payments.

From a technical perspective, TRV stock is showing pretty good strength. The stock is trading above all the commonly used moving averages except the 100-Day average, which is about 1% away.

Warren Buffett knows the insurance business pretty well, to put it mildly. He said "In the insurance business, there is no statute of limitation on stupidity". But the way Travelers has operated (even through COVID) shows the company is far from the land of stupidity. TRV seems fairly valued at 14 times forward earnings and an expected earnings growth rate of 9%. The stock is also paying an ever increasing and strong dividend. While the insurance industry "may" be hit with calamities anytime, Travelers looks poised to survive almost any down turn. I recommend following this stock and buying on weaknesses.