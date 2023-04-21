How To Allocate $25,000 Among My Top 30 Picks For April 2023

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In a previous article for Seeking Alpha, I demonstrated how you could allocate $10,000 among my top 20 high dividend yield and dividend growth stocks for April 2023.

In today's article, I will show you how you could allocate the amount of $25,000 among 30 selected picks for April 2023. Compared to the previous article, which exclusively focused on dividend paying companies, in today's article, I have included growth companies that I currently consider to be attractive for investors.

Due to the additional integration of growth stocks into this portfolio, you are able to achieve an even broader diversification over industries when compared to the previous portfolio which focused on dividend paying companies only. In addition to that, you can benefit significantly from the growth potential that these companies provide investors with.

I have selected the following as my top 10 growth companies to invest for April 2023:

Accenture (ACN)

Adobe (ADBE)

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Danaher (DHR)

S&P Global (SPGI)

Salesforce (CRM)

Tesla (TSLA)

UnitedHealth (UNH)

I would like to remind you of my top 10 dividend growth companies that I selected for April 2023:

Apple (AAPL)

Bank of America (BAC)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Deere & Company (DE)

JPMorgan (JPM)

Mastercard (MA)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Visa (V)

In addition to that, here is a reminder of my top 10 high dividend yield companies that I selected for April 2023:

3M (MMM)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Altria (MO)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGYY, OTCPK:MBGAF)

Suncor Energy (SU)

TotalEnergies (TTE)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Overview of the 30 selected stocks to invest in for April 2023

Company Name Sector Industry Country Dividend Yield Dividend Growth 5Y Proportion Amount in $ 3M Industrials Industrial Conglomerates United States 5.88% 4.09% 2% 500 AbbVie Health Care Biotechnology United States 3.72% 16.92% 3% 750 Accenture Information Technology IT Consulting and Other Services Ireland 1.48% 10.48% 2% 500 Adobe Information Technology Application Software United States 0% 0% 2% 500 Alphabet Communication Services Interactive Media and Services United States 0% 0% 5% 1250 Altria Consumer Staples Tobacco United States 8.56% 7.18% 5% 1250 Amazon Consumer Discretionary Broadline Retail United States 0% 0% 4% 1000 Apple Information Technology Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals United States 0.56% 7.87% 8% 2000 Bank of America Financials Diversified Banks United States 3.13% 14.87% 4% 1000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Health Care Pharmaceuticals United States 3.14% 7.04% 3% 750 Broadcom Information Technology Semiconductors United States 2.75% 25.72% 3% 750 Charles Schwab Financials Investment Banking and Brokerage United States 1.80% 21.22% 2% 500 Danaher Health Care Life Sciences Tools and Services United States 0.41% 11.95% 3% 750 Deere & Company Industrials Agricultural and Farm Machinery United States 1.27% 14.44% 3% 750 Johnson & Johnson Health Care Pharmaceuticals United States 2.99% 6.11% 6% 1500 JPMorgan Financials Diversified Banks United States 3.14% 12.91% 4% 1000 Mastercard Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 0.59% 17.66% 5% 1250 Mercedes-Benz Consumer Discretionary Automobile Manufacturers Germany 6.85% 11.54% 2% 500 Microsoft Information Technology Systems Software United States 0.89% 9.92% 6% 1500 S&P Global Financials Financial Exchanges and Data United States 1.01% 16.04% 2% 500 Salesforce Information Technology Application Software United States 0% 0% 2% 500 Suncor Energy Energy Integrated Oil and Gas Canada 5.00% 8.00% 2% 500 Taiwan Semiconductor Information Technology Semiconductors Taiwan 1.99% 9.26% 3% 750 Tesla Consumer Discretionary Automobile Manufacturers United States 0% 0% 2% 500 The Toronto-Dominion Bank Financials Diversified Banks Canada 4.84% 7.98% 2% 500 TotalEnergies Energy Integrated Oil and Gas France 4.88% -5.11% 3% 750 U.S. Bancorp Financials Diversified Banks United States 5.40% 10.14% 1% 250 UnitedHealth Health Care Managed Health Care United States 1.40% 17.08% 2% 500 Verizon Communication Services Integrated Telecommunication Services United States 6.93% 2.06% 4% 1000 Visa Financials Transaction & Payment Processing Services United States 0.73% 17.55% 5% 1250 2.46% 9.34% 100% 25,000 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha.

The Weighted Average Dividend Yield [FWD] of this investment portfolio is 2.46%. One of the reasons why the Dividend Yield [FWD] is not higher, is the fact that several companies that are part of this portfolio do not pay a Dividend. The companies that don't pay a Dividend are as follows:

Alphabet

Amazon

Adobe

Salesforce

Tesla.

Allocation per Company

Next I will take a closer look at the companies with the highest proportion of this investment portfolio, which are the following:

Apple (8% of the overall portfolio)

Microsoft (6%)

Johnson & Johnson (6%)

Alphabet (5%)

Altria (5%)

Mastercard (5%)

Visa (5%)

Bank of America (4%)

JPMorgan (4%)

Amazon (4%)

Verizon (4%).

The companies that have the highest proportion of the overall portfolio share some factors in common: I consider the risk of investing in these companies as being relatively low and the reward (the excepted compound annual rate of return) as relatively high.

The companies that have the highest proportion on the portfolio have a significant impact on the Total Return that the portfolio provides. By overweighting companies that give us relatively low risk factors and at the same time offer an attractive expected compound annual rate of return, we significantly increase the probability of making successful long-term investments.

Out of the companies mentioned above and which represents the highest proportion, I consider Amazon to have the highest risk factors for investors. This is particularly based on the company's relatively high P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 73.09, which is significantly above the other companies:

Apple (P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio of 27.63)

Microsoft (30.96)

Johnson & Johnson (18.31)

Alphabet (21.42)

Altria (8.93)

Mastercard (30.54)

Visa (28.39)

Bank of America (8.85)

JPMorgan (10.07)

Verizon (8.50).

Due to Amazon having the highest P/E [FWD] Ratio (73.09) among these companies (which implies a significantly higher risk for Amazon investors) I would not give the company the position with the highest proportion of this investment portfolio.

With Apple's P/E GAAP [FWD] Ratio being at 27.63, it demonstrates that the risk for Apple investors is significantly lower and that the company has less downside risk than its competitor Amazon. This is one of the reasons for which I would select Apple as the position with the highest proportion.

All other companies that are not included in the list of companies with the highest proportion of this investment portfolio have a proportion of only 2% or 3% on the overall portfolio. This means that if one of these companies does not turn out to be a good investment, it would not have a significant impact on the Total Return of this portfolio (since each of these companies only represent a small proportion of the portfolio).

The fact that most companies only represent 2% or 3% of the overall portfolio serves as an indicator that this investment portfolio provides investors with a broad risk diversification.

Source: The Author

Allocation per Sector

The sector, which is most represented in this investment portfolio is the Information Technology Sector (26%), followed by the Financials Sector (25%), and the Health Care Sector (17%). I suggest overweighting these sectors, since they provide investors with strong growth prospects.

In addition to the sectors mentioned above, the following are also part of this portfolio: Communication Services Sector (9%), Consumer Discretionary Sector (8%), Consumer Staples Sector (5%), Energy Sector (5%) and the Industrials Sector (5%).

Source: The Author

Below you can see the sectors that represent the highest proportion of this portfolio (including the companies that belong to each sector):

Information Technology (26%):

Apple (8%)

Microsoft (6%)

Broadcom (3%)

Taiwan Semiconductor (3%)

Accenture (2%)

Adobe (2%)

Salesforce (2%).

Financials (25%):

Mastercard (5%)

Visa (5%)

Bank of America (4%)

JPMorgan (4%)

Charles Schwab (2%)

S&P Global (2%)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (2%)

U.S. Bancorp (1%).

Health Care (17%):

Johnson & Johnson (6%)

AbbVie (3%)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (3%)

Danaher (3%)

UnitedHealth (2%).

Communication Services (9%):

Alphabet (5%)

Verizon (4%).

Consumer Discretionary (8%):

Amazon (4%)

Mercedes-Benz (2%)

Tesla (2%).

Consumer Staples (5%):

Altria (5%).

Industrials (5%):

Deere & Company (3%)

3M (2%).

Energy (5%):

TotalEnergies (3%)

Suncor Energy (2%).

Allocation per Industry

In the following, I will have a closer look at the industries that are part of this portfolio: the industry with the highest proportion is the Diversified Banks Industry (JPMorgan, Bank of America, The Toronto-Dominion Bank and U.S. Bancorp represent 11% of the overall portfolio), followed by the Transaction & Payment Processing Services Industry (Mastercard and Visa represent 10%), the Pharmaceuticals Industry (Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb make up 9%), the Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals Industry (the Apple position has a proportion of 8%), the Systems Software Industry (Microsoft has a proportion of 6%) and the Semiconductors Industry (Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor represent 6%).

Due to the fact that no Industry has a proportion of more than 11% of the overall portfolio and most of the industries have a proportion of less than 6% (as you can see in the graphic below), it can be stated that the portfolio provides you with a broad diversification over industries.

Source: The Author

Allocation per Country

The majority of companies that are part of this investment portfolio are from the United States (86%). A minority are from Canada (The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Suncor Energy represent 4%), France (TotalEnergies represents 3%), Taiwan (Taiwan Semiconductor represents 3%) and Germany (Mercedes-Benz represents 2%). The investment portfolio that I am presenting in this article clearly overweights companies based in the U.S., but also incorporates companies based outside the country in order to achieve a geographical diversification.

Source: The Author

How to achieve an even Broader Diversification?

In order to achieve an even broader diversification with your own investment portfolio, compared to the one I have built and am discussing in this article, you could also add an exchange-traded fund, or ETF. One example of an ETF that would fit perfectly into this portfolio and which aims to combine a high Dividend Yield with Dividend Growth is SCHD (SCHD).

In case you ask yourself if it makes sense to only invest in SCHD, I would like to highlight some advantages of picking stocks individually over only investing in ETFs:

It provides your portfolio with more individuality and flexibility

You can protect your investment portfolio against the next stock market crash by adding companies with a low Beta Factor (an example of a company with a low Beta Factor would be Johnson & Johnson, which is part of this portfolio)

You can overweight industries with which you are more familiar and you can avoid others you don't want to invest in

You can select stocks which you think are able to beat the market or you can select ones to raise the Weighted Average Dividend Yield or Weighted Dividend Growth Rate of your investment portfolio

You can also achieve an even broader geographical diversification of your portfolio.

In my article "10 Dividend Stocks To Show The Advantages Of Investing In Individual Stocks Over ETFs," I discuss the advantages of the selection of stocks over ETFs in greater detail.

Conclusion

The investment portfolio that I have presented in this article provides you with several benefits: I consider the companies, that represent the highest proportion of the overall portfolio to be excellent choices when it comes to risk and reward. This means that the level of risk that comes attached to an investment in these companies is relatively low, while their expected annual rate of return is relatively high (when investing with a long investment-horizon).

In addition, the investment portfolio that I have presented in this article, provides you with a broad diversification over sectors and industries: proof of this is the fact that no industry is represented with more than 11% of the overall portfolio. At the same time, Apple is the only individual position that represents more than 6% (making up 8% of the overall portfolio).

Furthermore, most of the companies that are part of this portfolio make up only 2% or 3% of the overall portfolio. This helps to additionally decrease the level of risk of your portfolio: if one of the picks performs badly over the long term, it would only have a minor impact on the overall performance of the portfolio.

The portfolio also provides investors with a geographical diversification: 86% of this portfolio consists of companies that are based in the United States and 14% outside the U.S., thus meeting my requirements for geographical diversification to overweight U.S. based companies while underweighting companies based outside the U.S.

Author's Note: I would love to hear your opinion on this investment portfolio and its allocation! Do you own any of these positions?

