Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2023 6:54 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.97K Followers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Viecha - Vice President, Investor Relations

Elon Musk - Chief Executive Officer

Zachary Kirkhorn - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Baglino - Senior Vice President, Powertrain & Energy

Karn Budhiraj - Vice President, Supply Chain

Roshan Thomas - Vice President, Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Alex Potter - Piper Sandler

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Ben Kallo - Baird

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Dan Levy - Barclays

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Martin Viecha

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's First Quarter 2023 Q&A Webcast. My name is Martin Viecha, VP of Investor Relations and I'm joined today by Elon Musk, Zachary Kirkhorn and a number of other executives.

Our Q1 results were announced at about 3:00 P.M. Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast. During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today.

Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. During the question-and-answer portion of today’s call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Please use the raise hand button to join the question queue.

But before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?

Elon Musk

Thank you, Martin. So just a Q1 recap. Model Y became the best-selling vehicle of any kind in Europe and the best-selling non-pickup vehicle in the United States. And this is in spite of a lot of challenges in production and delivery. So it's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.