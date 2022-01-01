Joe Raedle

Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) will most probably dip this year as loan growth will be unable to compensate for the inflation-driven hike in operating expenses. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the first quarter of 2023, and $9.59 per share for the full year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've reduced my earnings estimate mostly because I've decreased both my loan growth and margin estimates. I'm adopting a buy rating on BPOP stock because it is trading at a large discount to its target price. However, Popular Inc. has above-average risk; therefore, I believe it's not suitable for all types of investors.

Loan Growth to Move Closer to the Historical Average

After a phenomenal year, loan growth will most probably slow down in 2023. Apart from the high-interest rate environment, an economic slowdown will contribute to a decline in loan growth this year. Puerto Rico's economic activity has been declining, on a year-over-year basis, since September last year.

Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico

The territory’s unemployment rate is currently near record lows. The IMF projects it to rise to 9% over the next two years, as shown in the chart below. However, even after a rebound, the rate will be lower than the average for the past decade.

Data by YCharts

In my last report on Popular Inc., I estimated loan growth of 8% for 2023. Since the issuance of that report, the economic activity index has persistently declined y-o-y with every reading. Therefore, I've decided to reduce my loan growth estimate. I'm now expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 6% this year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 25,939 26,929 28,489 28,549 31,357 33,282 Growth of Net Loans 7.2% 3.8% 5.8% 0.2% 9.8% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 17,818 21,268 33,594 42,796 32,166 33,142 Deposits 39,710 43,759 56,866 67,005 61,227 63,713 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 1,538 1,295 1,346 1,155 1,400 1,414 Common equity 5,385 5,967 6,007 5,947 4,071 4,105 Book Value Per Share ($) 53.1 61.5 71.6 74.7 56.4 56.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 46.2 54.3 63.3 65.6 44.8 45.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin to be Stable Despite the Hike in Rates

Popular Inc’s net interest margin dipped by 4 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 as deposit re-pricing overtook asset re-pricing. The management was hopeful in the conference call that the margin will retake an upward trend in 2023. However, I find that difficult to achieve because of the recent deposit mix deterioration. Due to a surge in public sector deposits, the deposit beta (rate sensitivity) surged by the end of December 2022. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, public deposits carry 100% beta with a quarter lag. Therefore, the interest rate hikes in the first quarter of 2023 will have a magnified impact on the margin in the second quarter of the year. For mainland banks, public deposits are usually seasonal as funds flow in and then get utilized. But this is not true for banks in Puerto Rico, as can be seen in BPOP’s case in the chart below. Public sector deposits for Popular have been growing over the last few years (see dotted line below) because of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the region following several natural disasters.

4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

The results of the management’s simulation model given in the 10-K filing show that the rate sensitivity has changed over the last year. While the balance sheet was asset sensitive before, it was more rate neutral by the end of 2022. A 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by 0.82%, as shown below.

2022 10-K Filing

Previously I was expecting the margin to grow by four basis points in 2023. I have now decided to reduce my expectations to zero.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 34%

Operating expenses will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of above-average inflation. Further, the non-interest income will be lower because Popular booked a one-time gain on the acquisition of certain Evertec Group assets last year. On the other hand, loan growth will support earnings. Meanwhile, the margin will have a small impact on the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Popular Inc. to report earnings of $9.59 per share for 2023, down 34% year-over-year. In my last report, I estimated earnings of $10.87 per share for 2023. I've reduced my earnings estimate because I've decreased my loan growth and margin estimates.

Popular Inc. is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on April 26th. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. The following table shows my annual income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 1,735 1,892 1,857 1,958 2,167 2,112 Provision for loan losses 228 166 293 (193) 83 160 Non-interest income 652 570 512 642 897 607 Non-interest expense 1,422 1,477 1,458 1,549 1,746 1,712 Net income - Common Sh. 614 667 505 933 1,101 693 EPS - Diluted ($) 6.06 6.88 5.87 11.46 14.63 9.59 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Natural Disasters Remain the Biggest Source of Risk

Due to the following two factors, I believe Popular Inc.’s risk level is above average.

The biggest risk factor for Popular, Inc. is natural disasters as Puerto Rico is susceptible to hurricanes. Fortunately, hurricane seasons since 2017 have not been too destructive. Gross unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $1,759.7 million at the end of December 2022, as mentioned in the 10-K Filing. These losses are as large as around 43% of total equity and 1.6 times the net income for 2022. Therefore, the earnings at risk are quite high. However, it's highly unlikely that these unrealized losses will turn into realized losses. Firstly, it’s because these losses are due to interest rate changes and not due to impairment. Most of the investment securities are treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities which carry minimal risk. Secondly, it's very unlikely that there will be a bank run in Puerto Rico that could force Popular to sell its securities at a loss. It's business as usual in the territory with no signs of panic.

Maintaining a Buy Rating Due to a High Total Expected Return

Popular, Inc. is offering a dividend yield of 3.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.55 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 23% for 2023, which is close to the five-year average of 18%. Therefore, I’m not expecting a dividend hike in the year ahead.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Popular, Inc. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.163x in the past, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $45.2 gives a target price of $52.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 9.4% downside from the April 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.06x 1.11x 1.16x 1.21x 1.26x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 45.2 45.2 45.2 45.2 45.2 Target Price ($) 48.1 50.3 52.6 54.9 57.1 Market Price ($) 58.1 58.1 58.1 58.1 58.1 Upside/(Downside) (17.2)% (13.3)% (9.4)% (5.5)% (1.6)% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 7.858x in the past, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.59 gives a target price of $75.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 29.8% upside from the April 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 5.9x 6.9x 7.9x 8.9x 9.9x EPS 2023 ($) 9.59 9.59 9.59 9.59 9.59 Target Price ($) 56.2 65.8 75.4 85.0 94.6 Market Price ($) 58.1 58.1 58.1 58.1 58.1 Upside/(Downside) (3.2)% 13.3% 29.8% 46.4% 62.9% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $69.9, which implies a 20.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 24.3%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Popular, Inc. However, this stock has above-average risk; therefore, it’s not suitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.