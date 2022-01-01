Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) will most probably dip this year as loan growth will be unable to compensate for the inflation-driven hike in operating expenses. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the first quarter of 2023, and $9.59 per share for the full year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've reduced my earnings estimate mostly because I've decreased both my loan growth and margin estimates. I'm adopting a buy rating on BPOP stock because it is trading at a large discount to its target price. However, Popular Inc. has above-average risk; therefore, I believe it's not suitable for all types of investors.
After a phenomenal year, loan growth will most probably slow down in 2023. Apart from the high-interest rate environment, an economic slowdown will contribute to a decline in loan growth this year. Puerto Rico's economic activity has been declining, on a year-over-year basis, since September last year.
The territory’s unemployment rate is currently near record lows. The IMF projects it to rise to 9% over the next two years, as shown in the chart below. However, even after a rebound, the rate will be lower than the average for the past decade.
In my last report on Popular Inc., I estimated loan growth of 8% for 2023. Since the issuance of that report, the economic activity index has persistently declined y-o-y with every reading. Therefore, I've decided to reduce my loan growth estimate. I'm now expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 6% this year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|Financial Position
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net Loans
|25,939
|26,929
|28,489
|28,549
|31,357
|33,282
|Growth of Net Loans
|7.2%
|3.8%
|5.8%
|0.2%
|9.8%
|6.1%
|Other Earning Assets
|17,818
|21,268
|33,594
|42,796
|32,166
|33,142
|Deposits
|39,710
|43,759
|56,866
|67,005
|61,227
|63,713
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|1,538
|1,295
|1,346
|1,155
|1,400
|1,414
|Common equity
|5,385
|5,967
|6,007
|5,947
|4,071
|4,105
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|53.1
|61.5
|71.6
|74.7
|56.4
|56.9
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|46.2
|54.3
|63.3
|65.6
|44.8
|45.2
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Popular Inc’s net interest margin dipped by 4 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 as deposit re-pricing overtook asset re-pricing. The management was hopeful in the conference call that the margin will retake an upward trend in 2023. However, I find that difficult to achieve because of the recent deposit mix deterioration. Due to a surge in public sector deposits, the deposit beta (rate sensitivity) surged by the end of December 2022. As mentioned in the earnings presentation, public deposits carry 100% beta with a quarter lag. Therefore, the interest rate hikes in the first quarter of 2023 will have a magnified impact on the margin in the second quarter of the year. For mainland banks, public deposits are usually seasonal as funds flow in and then get utilized. But this is not true for banks in Puerto Rico, as can be seen in BPOP’s case in the chart below. Public sector deposits for Popular have been growing over the last few years (see dotted line below) because of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the region following several natural disasters.
The results of the management’s simulation model given in the 10-K filing show that the rate sensitivity has changed over the last year. While the balance sheet was asset sensitive before, it was more rate neutral by the end of 2022. A 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by 0.82%, as shown below.
Previously I was expecting the margin to grow by four basis points in 2023. I have now decided to reduce my expectations to zero.
Operating expenses will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of above-average inflation. Further, the non-interest income will be lower because Popular booked a one-time gain on the acquisition of certain Evertec Group assets last year. On the other hand, loan growth will support earnings. Meanwhile, the margin will have a small impact on the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Popular Inc. to report earnings of $9.59 per share for 2023, down 34% year-over-year. In my last report, I estimated earnings of $10.87 per share for 2023. I've reduced my earnings estimate because I've decreased my loan growth and margin estimates.
Popular Inc. is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on April 26th. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. The following table shows my annual income statement estimates.
|Income Statement
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net interest income
|1,735
|1,892
|1,857
|1,958
|2,167
|2,112
|Provision for loan losses
|228
|166
|293
|(193)
|83
|160
|Non-interest income
|652
|570
|512
|642
|897
|607
|Non-interest expense
|1,422
|1,477
|1,458
|1,549
|1,746
|1,712
|Net income - Common Sh.
|614
|667
|505
|933
|1,101
|693
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|6.06
|6.88
|5.87
|11.46
|14.63
|9.59
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Due to the following two factors, I believe Popular Inc.’s risk level is above average.
Popular, Inc. is offering a dividend yield of 3.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.55 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 23% for 2023, which is close to the five-year average of 18%. Therefore, I’m not expecting a dividend hike in the year ahead.
I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Popular, Inc. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.163x in the past, as shown below.
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $45.2 gives a target price of $52.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 9.4% downside from the April 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|1.06x
|1.11x
|1.16x
|1.21x
|1.26x
|TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($)
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
|45.2
|Target Price ($)
|48.1
|50.3
|52.6
|54.9
|57.1
|Market Price ($)
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|Upside/(Downside)
|(17.2)%
|(13.3)%
|(9.4)%
|(5.5)%
|(1.6)%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 7.858x in the past, as shown below.
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.59 gives a target price of $75.4 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 29.8% upside from the April 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|5.9x
|6.9x
|7.9x
|8.9x
|9.9x
|EPS 2023 ($)
|9.59
|9.59
|9.59
|9.59
|9.59
|Target Price ($)
|56.2
|65.8
|75.4
|85.0
|94.6
|Market Price ($)
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|58.1
|Upside/(Downside)
|(3.2)%
|13.3%
|29.8%
|46.4%
|62.9%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $69.9, which implies a 20.5% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 24.3%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Popular, Inc. However, this stock has above-average risk; therefore, it’s not suitable for low-risk-tolerant investors.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
