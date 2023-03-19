TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.97K Followers

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call March 19, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Lalli - Vice President, Investor Relations

Stephen Mullowney - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Leonard - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Cheatle - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners

Heiko F. Ihle - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Mike Niehuser - ROTH MKM

Operator

And I think we have everyone with us now, Christina.

Christina Lalli

Okay, great. Thank you, Gaylene. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the TRX Gold Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation and Webcast. We thank everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your time and your following.

Today, I have with me our executive team. We have on the call Stephen Mullowney, our Chief Executive Officer; Michael Leonard, our Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Cheatle, our Chief Operating Officer. So, we will go through the presentation and toward the end of the hour, we will follow-up with a Q&A session.

So, I invite all participants to either ping us through the Q&A chat room. You can also lift your hand if you can find that on the Teams app and we’ll be pleased to answer all of your questions. If for any reason, you have trouble connecting today, please reach out to me personally via email or phone call, and we’d be pleased to answer your questions.

So Stephen, I’ll pass the floor to you.

Stephen Mullowney

Yes. Thank you, Christina, and welcome everybody to our Q2 2023 results webcast. To start off, obviously, I have to mention the cautionary notes and forward-looking statements. You can find this on our presentation on our website, and I’ll just leave it at that.

So for those new to TRX, I’ll just go through this

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.