  • Ovintiv is pulling out of the Bakken while staking a larger claim in the Permian Basin.
  • The producer’s acquisition of three EnCap-backed producers could shift development on several Midland G&P systems as combined rig counts shrink.
  • The oil-focused acquisition will give Ovintiv a larger Midland presence, adding 65,000 net acres and 1,050 new well locations in West Texas.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is pulling out of the Bakken while staking a larger claim in the Permian Basin. The producer’s acquisition of three EnCap-backed producers could shift development on several Midland G&P systems as combined rig counts shrink.

