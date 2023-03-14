Thomas De Wever

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) covers a bunch of residential-style exposures, including some elderly housing but also a lot of public storage REITs too. In general, residential has a lot of benefits vis-a-vis the demographic situation in the US, which should support housing trends longer term. However, we also think the current market environment due to macroeconomic factors is fragile and more likely to see further declines than not, especially as we get more explicit Fed messaging on where the inflation lines lie and with the recent banking hullabaloo, so a better moment could come before the need to invest into REZ arises. We go even more cautious than in our last article in January.

REZ Breakdown

Let's have a look at the REZ top holdings.

Top Holdings (iShares.com)

While there are some more traditional residential properties, including elderly housing in REITs like Welltower (WELL), there is an outsized exposure to less traditional residential real estate, specifically storage REITs like Public Storage REIT (PSA) and Extra Space Storage REIT (EXR).

The latter benefit to a lesser extent from the demographic trends that are generally supporting housing market values and residential real estate values. Specifically, there has been relatively slow levels of construction ever since the 2008 financial crisis due to greater rationality in the industry. On top of that, US fertility has remained pretty strong, and the large cohort of millennials are starting to rear families and require more space. To an extent, work-from-home has also increased the importance of residential real estate and means a bigger residential footprint per person due to office space that would be reserved within homes for work on days out of the office.

Storage REITs will be benefiting from continued consumption and greater storage needs for accumulated stuff. It will also benefit from systematic benefits associated with pretty decent US fertility and demographic dynamics. But the return to growing household sizes among millennials is going to be higher on more traditional residential real estate compared to storage REITs.

Bottom Line

While the demographic considerations shouldn't be ignored or forgotten, we want to just highlight again the macro risks that surround real estate generally coming from the financing side of real estate market transactions. There are several layers to risks to the real estate markets from more challenged financing conditions.

The first directly hits residential markets and that's that disposable incomes are being hit by higher borrowing costs, and so are asset values due to technical cost of capital effects.

The second is that regional lenders matter for these markets, and the recent jitters in banks are a problem for confidence and lending of regional lenders.

Finally, there's the quite real risk of further asset impairment in the loan books of regional lenders associated with loans made out to commercial real estate, which is exposed to office real estate which remains relatively high in vacancies even at marquis locations. It's not a done deal here at all, and we wouldn't make obsolescence claims, but it's something to think about.

All of these could impair financing conditions or direct demand for residential real estate including housing but also storage for consumer goods.

There's also the matter that inflation is still too high at 6% YoY, and the Fed not only wants inflation to fall back to 2% definitively, but it wants to make it happen aggressively and quickly to avoid anchoring which isn't but could quickly become a problem.

REZ has pretty high expense ratios of 0.48%, and its 3.38% yield is nothing to write home about either. The reality is the asset class isn't especially compelling, and neither is the REZ ETF, which is a portfolio of REITs which themselves are portfolios of property assets. You really never need to incur that 0.48%, just choose one decent REIT or take a few of the big ones from REZ if you don't want to be selective. You don't need to pay for the REZ fund managers' input.