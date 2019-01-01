time99lek

Still Growing Despite Bank Worries

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares came under pressure during the March 2023 banking crisis and were hit worse than the overall financial sector ETF (XLF) or the market in general (SPY).

Seeking Alpha

SYF stock price performance is out of line with the fundamental performance of the company as we see from the bank's Q1 2023 earnings release.

This issuer of private label and general use credit cards continues to experience strong double-digit percentage growth in loan balances across its five end-market categories. This growth exceeds inflation and is higher in each category than when I published my last article on the common stock in October. The bank has more than made up for the loss of the BP (BP) and Gap (GPS) card programs in 2022 in terms of loan receivables and purchase volume and is within 1% of year-ago numbers of average active accounts.

Synchrony Financial

This growth is coming partially from new and expanded card programs, but also from the fact that consumers are spending down their government payments from 2021 and carrying balances on their credit cards for longer time periods. Nevertheless, consumer savings rates and payment rates are still higher than they were in pre-pandemic 2019. Delinquencies and charge-offs continue to slowly increase back toward 2019 levels, but the consumer is still spending despite negative headlines about the path of the broader economy.

Looking forward, Synchrony increased its guidance for loan receivable growth to "10%+" for 2023 from its original guidance of 8%-10%. This loan growth does come with a partially offsetting increase in loan loss reserves, however reserve build was mitigated this quarter by $294 million as the Troubled Debt Restructuring allowance established during the pandemic has been eliminated.

The biggest industry concern from the recent banking crisis was on the deposit (liability) side rather than the loan (asset) side however. As I mentioned in my recent article on Synchrony preferred shares (SYF.PA), Synchrony's deposit base differs considerably from the one that existed at Silicon Valley Bank prior to its failure. Synchrony's deposits are almost completely from consumers and are over 90% insured. The customer base is diversified geographically across the US and is slow to move deposits elsewhere with average tenure over 5 years. The bank continued to grow deposits in 1Q. Even during the week following SVB failure, Synchrony experienced net deposit growth, which further increased back to normal levels in the second half of March.

Synchrony Financial

As I will show in my updated earnings model, the higher loan growth and slightly slower increase in loss reserves results in an EPS projection of $5.08 for 2023, close to the analyst consensus. At the current share price of $30.75, the bank is valued at its typically cheap P/E of 6.1 times 2023 earnings.

Financial Model Update

The most significant change in the balance sheet model is the increase in gross loan receivables, which is now 10% at year end, up from 9% previously. The allowance for loan losses still increases during the year, but as a percentage of gross loan receivables, I am now assuming 10.7%, down from 11% previously. This is in line with the elimination of the special loss allowance that existed during the pandemic.

Also notable, Synchrony issued additional debt in 1Q which I assume holds constant for the rest of the year. On the earnings call, the CFO discussed eventual issuance of more preferred stock in the prepared remarks, but in the Q&A session noted they are in no hurry. In the model, I assume no additional preferred stock issuance.

Synchrony has been a buyback machine when it comes to their common stock, with share count down 15% in the past year. For the rest of the year, I assume $300 million of buybacks in 2Q which spends the remainder of the current authorization. I also assume a new authorization is approved in 2H which allows buybacks to continue at the current pace for the rest of the year. Note that common equity ratio is approaching the company's target of 11%, however. This could reduce the pace of buybacks in 2024 and beyond.

Based on this model, current share price is less than 1 times expected book value at the end of 2023.

Author Spreadsheet

On the earnings model, net interest income and loan loss provision are driven by the changes in the balance sheet as discussed above. In line with company guidance, I am keeping unchanged Retailer Share Arrangements and net charge-offs as a percentage of loans. Expenses and tax rate are also unchanged.

Net interest margin projection remains in the middle of the 15%-15.25% range established last quarter, even though actual NIM came in near the top of the range, or 15.22% in 1Q. The company assumes that other banks will raise their deposit rates to keep customers and Synchrony will have to follow to stay competitive. However, with Synchrony's rates already high, they did not have to do this as much in 1Q as anticipated. If this holds for the rest of the year, there is possible upside to net interest income.

Author Spreadsheet

Preferred Shares And Bonds Still Attractive

For the more conservative investor, Synchrony's preferred shares and bonds offer a fixed high-yield income source that appears relatively safe. The preferred share price has come up a bit from my recent article, but the shares still yield 8.3%. The preferred dividends are well-covered. At only $10.5 million per quarter, these dividends were only 1.7% of 1Q net income. The bonds have maturities from 1-8 years available. Yields are now in the range of 6.6%-7.6%, up 20-70 basis points from when I last mentioned them in October. Unsecured debt makes up only 10% of funding sources for loans, up slightly from 9% a year ago.

Charles Schwab

Deposits, which make up over 80% of funding sources, pay attractive yields. High yield savings accounts are available at 4.15% and 14-month CDs at 5.15%.

Conclusion

Synchrony is perennially undervalued by the market. The P/E of 6.1 times 2023 earnings is cheap on an absolute basis but in line with where the stock has traded the past few years. Declining fundamentals always seem to be priced in, but the actual decline appears to remain a few quarters in the future every earnings release. 1Q 2023 was no different as the bank continued to grow loan balances and deposits despite turmoil at unrelated financial institutions.

I still think the common stock is a Buy but as we have seen it often takes time for the market to realize the value. Income-oriented and conservative investors should consider the bonds or preferred shares which have yields in line with long-term general stock market returns but with lower risk.