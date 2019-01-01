Synchrony Financial: Loans And Deposits Growing In Sync

Apr. 19, 2023 10:40 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)SYF.PA
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • Synchrony Financial increased guidance for loan growth this year and the deposit base continues to grow.
  • 2023 earnings will be lower than 2022 due to loan loss reserve increases, but the stock is still cheap at 6.1 times the earnings estimate.
  • The bank's bonds and preferred shares also offer attractive yields in the 7%-8% range.

business and finance

time99lek

Still Growing Despite Bank Worries

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares came under pressure during the March 2023 banking crisis and were hit worse than the overall financial sector ETF (XLF) or the market in general (SPY).

Synchrony stock return comparison

Seeking Alpha

Synchrony loan growth by category

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Bank deposit characteristics

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony balance sheet model

Author Spreadsheet

Synchrony Earnings Model

Author Spreadsheet

Synchrony bond availability

Charles Schwab

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.57K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYF, SYF.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long Synchrony Financial 3.95% bonds due 12/1/2027 (CUSIP: 87165BAM5), Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Account and 14-month CD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.