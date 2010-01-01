With the recession risk being worthy of concern, investors might consider tilting their portfolios towards defensive sectors like consumer staples, utilities, or healthcare. But the essential issue here, which I have already discussed in my article on the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) published in January, is that large-size players from industries that proved their relatively immunity to economic downturns are almost always priced at a substantial premium to the market, and for investors seeking to balance defensive exposure with value, ETFs that target top players like, for instance, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), would be a suboptimal choice. One of the possible solutions (and potentially the simplest) is to apply a size filter. Put another way, to replace large-caps with smaller-size stocks to make valuations more comfortable across the portfolio.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) is an index-tracking fund designed to provide exposure to the consumer staples players from the U.S. small-cap echelon. In theory, this fund should represent an ideal solution to the mega-cap consumer staples perennial overvaluation problem. However, as I will illustrate below, though a few of this ETF's weighted-average multiples are lower than XLP's, its comparative inexpensiveness is primarily driven by the quality discount.
In this regard, I would recommend proceeding with caution with PSCC, not only due to quality disadvantages uncovered, but also because of the liquidity issues of this fund which has an AUM of just $69 million. Overall, I believe it is only a Hold.
According to its website, PSCC tracks the quarterly rebalanced and reconstituted S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index, which is essentially a fraction of the well-known U.S. small-cap barometer, the S&P 600. As of April 17, PSCC had 30 holdings, with the most expensive company in the mix being e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), with a market cap of $4.8 billion and a 9.3% weight in its portfolio.
There are a few indications of PSCC's more comfortable valuation compared to XLP investors should pay attention to.
Another advantage is that PSCC can be justly proud of its past performance. Incepted in April 2010, during the May 2010 - March 2023 period, the ETF delivered a compound annual growth rate of almost 13%, outperforming the market, in the dataset below represented by the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), by 74 bps. Other funds selected for comparison including the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), XLP, and FXG also had weaker total returns over that period, though it should be noted that XLP had a much lower standard deviation and higher risk-adjusted returns (the Sharpe, Sortino ratios).
|Portfolio
|PSCC
|IVV
|XLP
|FXG
|IJR
|Initial Balance
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Final Balance
|$48,315
|$44,376
|$38,365
|$39,496
|$36,780
|CAGR
|12.97%
|12.23%
|10.97%
|11.22%
|10.61%
|Stdev
|15.68%
|14.87%
|12.13%
|13.54%
|19.22%
|Best Year
|45.34%
|32.30%
|27.43%
|42.25%
|41.32%
|Worst Year
|-6.71%
|-18.16%
|-8.07%
|-11.49%
|-16.19%
|Max. Drawdown
|-24.10%
|-23.93%
|-13.63%
|-19.73%
|-36.12%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.81
|0.81
|0.86
|0.8
|0.59
|Sortino Ratio
|1.34
|1.26
|1.46
|1.36
|0.89
|Market Correlation
|0.69
|1
|0.7
|0.75
|0.91
Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer
To give a bit more color, I also compared its monthly and annual returns to IVV's. Here, perhaps the most interesting fact is that PSCC beat IVV by 11.5% during the 2022 bear market, most likely thanks to its value factor exposure.
In most cases, there is a justification for cheaper valuation. It could be softer growth or lackluster quality, or both. Unfortunately, in the case of PSCC, the higher earnings yield and lower EV/S are likely supported by the quality discount. Let me elaborate on that.
PSCC is a small/mid-cap play in the defensive stock universe, in the current iteration focused on the food (close to 39%) and personal care products (26.9%) industries. It has a modest expense ratio of 29 bps.
In the past, the ETF demonstrated fairly robust performance, with results delivered during the 2022 bear market being especially remarkable, with the key downside being its relatively high standard deviation. Compared to XLP, the fund does offer a better valued mix; however, lower multiples come with quality issues under the hood. Assuming XLP's holdings are much more profitable, it should be a better choice for investors seeking to position for a potential recession. FXG which I discussed in January is also a better option to consider. In sum, PSCC is only a Hold.
