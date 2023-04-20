Debalina Ghosh

What Is A Balanced Fund?

Balanced investing generally reflects a split allocation between growth investments such as common stocks, and lower-risk investments such as bonds. Many investors build their portfolio by individually splitting their investments into equities and bonds. A Balanced fund, meanwhile, is a type of hybrid mutual fund or ETF which generally offer a pre-established mix of stocks and bonds.

Balanced funds have the objective of providing holders with exposure to both growth, via a sizable stock allocation, along with income through a holding in fixed income assets such as treasury bonds or municipal bonds. Balanced funds and ETFs may also carry a material cash holding.

Important: A 60/40 Balanced fund would include ~60% of equities and ~40% of fixed-income and cash investments. A 70/30 Balanced fund would include ~70% equities and ~30% fixed-income and cash.

What Are Stocks?

Stocks, also known as common stocks, common shares, or simply equities, represent ownership in a corporation. Investors who own common stock become part owners of the business, based on their proportional ownership.

NOTE: The stock investments included in balanced funds most typically correlate closely to the S&P 500. For example, if the fixed income component of a 60/40 balanced fund (60% equities, 40% fixed income) returned 0% while the S&P 500 returned +10%, it wouldn't be surprising if this balanced fund returned +6% (60% of +10%).

Stock prices are usually more volatile than bond prices, and stocks are more risky. In the event of bankruptcy, debt interests rank above those of common shareholders. However, stocks offer the potential for very high returns than bonds.

What Are Bonds?

Bonds are loans that are issued by governments or corporations. company. Bondholders are creditors, just like any institution that lends money to a company. Most bonds pay a fixed rate of annual interest in the form of a coupon, and mature at a specific date stipulated in the security prospectus.

Balanced funds typically own highly rated low risk fixed income securities such as United States treasury bonds, or other highly rated government bonds such as agency or municipal bonds. Bond holdings may also include corporate bonds, which typically carry more risk than debt issued by a government entity.

IMPORTANT: Balanced funds often carry a certain level of cash or cash equivalents, such as treasury bills or money market instruments. One of the benefits of a cash holding is the ability to take action on a new investment opportunity without needing to raise cash by selling another holding.

What Is Portfolio Allocation?

Portfolio allocation is a term that describes how investors craft their holdings to achieve their desired investment objectives.

When building their portfolio, an investor chooses from amongst a variety of possible inclusions such as domestic stocks, international stocks, REITS, cash, government bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies or other securities.

An investor focused on growth would generally allocate more weight toward equities, whereas a more conservative investor would lean on bonds and cash for a larger portion of their holdings. Creating that optimal mix is deemed portfolio allocation, in a nutshell.

What Is A Balanced Portfolio?

A balanced portfolio is a style of portfolio allocation that attempts to get the best of all worlds. A balanced portfolio operates similar to a 60/40 portfolio in the sense that it owns a sizable mix of both stocks and bonds, and rebalances regularly to keep the components' weights level over time.

Historically, a portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds has been shown to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns as there is often a significant variance in the return between stocks and bonds. As such, owning a steady proportion of both asset types is advised for many investors.

A balanced portfolio's stocks usually perform well during economic expansions, whereas bonds tend to outperform during recessions. The portfolio can rebalance when prices move dramatically, allowing investors to naturally gain additional exposure to the more attractively-valued asset. Owning both stocks and bonds in significant portions creates a natural mix of growth and income.

What Is Portfolio Rebalancing?

Portfolio rebalancing is the concept of adjusting one's portfolio allocation after prices shift. Suppose a portfolio started off at 60% stocks and 40% bonds. After a dramatic bull market, the portfolio might be 75% stocks and only 25% bonds due to the large increase in the value of the equity holdings. Portfolio rebalancing would trim the stock position back to 60% of total funds, while reallocating the proceeds into bonds. Regularly engaging in rebalancing effectively locks in profits of the outperforming asset, and reallocates that capital into the other asset type(s).

Do Balanced Funds Rebalance?

Yes, almost all balanced funds rebalance their portfolios. A balanced fund will typically have a target allocation, such as 60% equities and 40% fixed income, for example.

There is not one hard and fast rule for how frequently funds rebalance. They can rebalance every set amount of time, or when the fund strays a certain amount away from the intended fund allocation. One balanced fund may adjust its holdings every month, for example, or when the mix of assets moves more than a pre-defined amount from its target allocation.

How Do Balanced Funds Differ From Other Funds?

The majority of fund categories revolve around a certain kind of asset. Funds are typically assigned to broad categories such as equities, fixed income investments, or commodities. And from there, a fund may zoom in on some specific niche such as foreign equities, small caps, tech stocks, or so on. With these sorts of focused funds (and ETFs), it is assumed that an investor will mix and match several funds to build their portfolio.

Balanced funds are unique in that they can sometimes single-handedly constitute a full diversified portfolio. Due to its broad holdings in both equities and fixed income, along with the automatic rebalancing, a balanced fund can deliver steady lower risk growth-and-income in one package.

Types Of Balanced Funds

The main difference between different balanced funds are their % allocations between stocks and fixed income. Anything between a 50/50 mix down the middle and, say, 75% stocks and 25% bonds could reasonably fall within the umbrella of a balanced fund. There are also some differences in terms of the exact equities or bonds that these balanced funds use in making up those portions of their portfolios.

It's also worth noting a close relative of balanced funds has been introduced, which are target date funds. The funds have a target maturity date that is tailored to a person's retirement age, and will undergo intentional changes in allocation over time.

A target date fund with a term of 30 years, for example, would initially have a large weight in stocks and a smaller bond allocation because the owner is presumably still be many years away from retirement. As the years pass, however, and the end date draws near, the fund would gradually rebalance the portfolio more heavily toward bonds and away from stocks to reflect a person's declining risk tolerance as they approach retirement age.

Who Invests In Balanced Funds?

A balanced fund makes a lot of sense for investors who desire a simple portfolio that is easy to understand, track, and manage. As it has broad exposure to both lower-risk stocks and also high-quality bonds, the balanced fund is a nice one-step way to allocate money to the markets without having to worry about the details.

A balanced fund could be ideal for new investors that want to start putting money into the market without needing to buy a multitude of different assets. People that don't want to spend too much time fussing over their portfolio allocation and would prefer hands-off rebalancing may find balanced funds appealing.

Are Balanced Funds Taxable?

Yes, balanced funds are taxable. The exact tax profile will depend on the composition of the balanced fund. That said, the equity portion of the portfolio will likely result in taxable capital gains distributions, while interest earned on the bond is taxed as such.

Some balanced funds put a portion or all of their bond component into municipal bonds, which can significantly reduce the tax hit from the fixed income side of the portfolio.

Advantages And Disadvantages Of Balanced Funds

Balanced funds can be an excellent choice for investors seeking a mix of growth and income. Particularly in past decades when it was more costly and complicated to establish a broadly diversified portfolio, a balanced fund was an easy and cost-efficient way to get a mix of assets that offered stability and reasonable upside potential.

Balanced funds also have some psychological advantages. The simplicity of the balanced fund makes it easy to hold, knowing it has both growth and defensive holdings in it. In addition, the automatic rebalancing between stocks and bonds as markets gyrate tends to create value over the long-term while minimizing the risk that human emotion could disrupt an investor's retirement plan.

As far as disadvantages, a big one is that the balanced fund is a one size fits all tool that lacks customization. While it provides broad diversification, its asset mix doesn't shift over time. Many investors will want to shift their portfolio allocation over time, such as owning more fixed income as they approach retirement age or in during specific market cycles. The financial crisis of 2008-2009 spurred a nearly 15-year period of unprecedentedly low interest rates, making bond yields incredibly low, especially after factoring in fund management expenses. Investors devoted to balanced funds during this period would have, by default, held some very low-yielding securities.

Balanced funds tend to play it safe, sticking with popular large-cap stocks and highly rated bonds. For investors that want more exposure to potentially higher reward areas of the market, such as international stocks, small-cap stocks, or corporate fixed income, a balanced fund is unlikely to be the optimal solution.

"NOTE: Balanced funds were an excellent solution for instant portfolio diversification in an era of higher fees and more limited portfolio allocation options. More recently, however, investors with the desire to dive deeper are more able to build low-cost portfolios that more closely align with their specific aims and portfolio objectives."

Bottom Line

A balanced fund can be an ideal solution for an investor that wants an easy tool for deploying capital in a set mix of stocks and bonds. Particularly for investors that don't want to worry about monitoring and managing their portfolio, balanced funds may be an ideal holding that can deliver a reliable stream of growth and income.

That said, as the fund industry has continued to grow, many more tailored solutions have appeared. Nowadays, there are funds and ETFs to target almost every asset and sector out there, providing investors a far broader set of tools with which to create an optimized portfolio if they so choose.