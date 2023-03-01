National Bank of Canada: Net Interest Income Remains Under Pressure

Apr. 19, 2023 11:41 PM ETNational Bank of Canada (NA:CA), NTIOF
Summary

  • National Bank of Canada saw a fall in net interest income from that of the previous year, despite growth across the Personal and Commercial Banking segment.
  • Additionally, while non-interest income across the Financial Markets segment has grown, Global Markets has been coming under pressure.
  • I do not take a bullish view on National Bank of Canada at this time.

National Bank of Canada in Toronto’s financial district;

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis: I do not take a bullish view on National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) at this time owing to pressure on net interest income and global markets.

In a previous article back in December, I made the argument

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Press Release

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Press Release

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Press Release

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Press Release

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

