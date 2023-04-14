guvendemir

It appears that 2023 may be a year of mostly treading water for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). At current strip of $2.65 natural gas, it is projected to generate around $100 million in free cash flow in 2023, although it is also spending more than enough on land capex to replace the locations it drills during the year. Antero's 2023 production is also expected to be pretty close (+1%) to Q4 2022 levels.

Overall, I estimate AR stock is worth $26 per share at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX natural gas. Antero's 2023 free cash flow is less than I previously projected at $2.65 natural gas, due to factors such as increased spending on land capex as well as lower ethane prices and a smaller positive natural gas differential. Despite this, Antero should end 2023 in a slightly better position than it entered the year though.

Swaption Settlement And FT Buyout

Antero settled its 2024 swaption agreement in January 2023. Its 2024 swaption agreement would have given the counterparty the right (at the end of 2023) to enter into a swap agreement for 2024 covering 156 Bcf of natural gas at a swap price of $2.77.

Antero paid $202 million to settle this agreement, which means that Antero is betting that natural gas prices will average at least $4.07 in 2024. The current 2024 natural gas strip is around $3.52, meaning that Antero is underwater by approximately $85 million with this decision at the moment.

Antero also terminated a firm transportation commitment in Q1 2023 for $24 million. This commitment involved an unutilized pipeline (200,000 MMBtu per day commitment on the Equitrans pipeline) and reduces Antero's net marketing expense by $13 million per year. The commitment ran through 2025, and the $24 million payment is at a discount to future commitments.

Production And Differentials

Antero is expecting to average between 3.25 to 3.3 Bcfe per day in 2023 production, which is slight growth (+1%) compared to its Q4 2022 production and a couple percent lower than the 3.35 Bcfe per day that I had modeled for Antero before.

Antero expects its ethane production to grow to about 72,500 barrels per day in 2023, although Shell's ethane cracker has had intermittent minor issues, so that is a bit of a risk.

Antero realized approximately $0.27 per Mcf above NYMEX for its natural gas during 2022, but this decreased to $0.01 above NYMEX in Q4 2022. This was partly attributed to facility maintenance at Cove Point LNG (resulting in Antero selling more gas at in-basin prices). Antero also sells 25% of its natural gas at daily prices and 75% at first-of-month prices. In Q4 2022, daily prices averaged significantly less than first-of-month prices.

Antero expects to receive a smaller premium for its natural gas in 2023, with initial guidance at $0.10 to $0.20 above NYMEX.

Updated 2023 Outlook

The natural gas strip for 2023 is now down to around $2.65, although WTI oil remains in the high-$70s. At those prices, Antero is projected to generate $4.35 billion in revenues, including the effects of hedges, distributions to Martica and received dividends from Antero Midstream.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 775,625,000 $2.80 $2,172 Ethane 26,462,500 $9.25 $245 C3+ NGLs 39,237,500 $42.00 $1,648 Oil 3,467,500 $66.00 $229 Distributions To Martica -$65 Antero Midstream Dividends $125 Hedge Value -$4 Total $4,350 Click to enlarge

Antero now estimates its 2023 total capex to end up around $1.05 billion. This incorporates 10% D&C capex inflation, while it is also planning on spending approximately $150 million on securing additional drilling locations and mineral acquisitions in 2023. This is around $100 million more than Antero estimates it needs to spend to replace its 2023 drilling locations.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production and Marketing Expense $2,965 Cash G&A $155 Cash Interest $80 Capital Expenditures $1,050 Total Expenditures $4,250 Click to enlarge

This leads to a projection that Antero will generate $100 million in free cash flow in 2023 at the current $2.65 natural gas strip.

Notes On Debt

Antero reduced its debt by $942 million in 2022 in addition to spending $940 million on share repurchases. Antero's debt may increase slightly in 2023 due to the low natural gas prices plus Antero's 2024 swaption settlement and its firm transportation buyout.

Antero is now projected to end up with $161 million in credit facility debt and $1.309 billion in total net debt at the end of 2023.

Antero's 2024 results should be significantly stronger though, with current strip pointing to a more than $500 million improvement in free cash flow compared to 2023.

Notes On Valuation

I've adjusted my expectations for long-term commodity prices to $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas (from $70 WTI oil and $4.00 NYMEX gas before). At those long-term commodity prices, I estimate Antero's value at approximately $26 per share.

I've lowered Antero's estimated value due to weaker near-term cash flow expectations. As well, Antero's value is somewhat more dependent on natural gas prices than the prices of oil and NGLs. Thus the change in long-term commodity price expectations reduces Antero's value by a bit under $2 per share.

Conclusion

Antero may only generate $100 million in free cash flow in 2023 while also generating a slight amount of production growth compared to Q4 2022 levels. As such, 2023 may be a year of mostly treading water for Antero.

Longer-term, Antero's free cash flow should increase substantially as commodity prices rebound towards long-term averages. Antero also expects to more than replace the drilling locations it uses up during 2023, so it should still end 2023 in slightly better shape than it started the year.

I estimate Antero's value at approximately $26 per share based on my long-term commodity price expectations, which is about 12% above its current share price.