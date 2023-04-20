JaysonPhotography

Some may compare the stock market to being a giant casino. While I don't entirely agree with that comparison, I do see how it can be seen that way for high frequency traders. In fact, it's not uncommon for some stocks to have a 20% spread in price within a month, especially during earnings season.

Considering that, it may make sense for those who like investing in stocks to own a piece of the "house" in the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). While ICE is by no means a cheap stock, it remains down 12% from where it was 12 months ago, and in this article, I highlight what makes ICE an appealing investment for total returns investors, so let's get started.

Why ICE?

Intercontinental Exchange is a leading global operator of financial exchanges and clearing houses, with trophy assets that include the iconic New York Stock Exchange. This "financial real estate" in the digital age gives ICE unique insights into the markets, enabling it to provide comprehensive data services and analytics to customers to operate more efficiently.

Most investors know that equity markets have performed poorly over the past 12+ months, and it comes as no surprise that ICE hasn't fared well against the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past year, with a -10% total return compared to -5% of SPY. However, ICE is not a stock for short-term investors, and is one to be bought when the chips are down. That's because thanks to the power of steady growth compounded over the long term, ICE has produced a 282% return over the past 10 years, comparing favorably against the 218% of the S&P 500, as shown below.

Meanwhile, ICE remains operationally strong given its ability to grow both its top and bottom line during good times and bad. This is reflected by constant currency revenue growth of 4% YoY and adjusted EPS growth of 5% YoY during the last reported quarter (Q4 FY22), despite broad weakness in equity markets.

This was driven by low-teens revenue growth in the agricultural commodities and equity derivatives businesses. Also encouraging, ICE saw steady 5% recurring revenue growth, which includes its exchange data services, and saw a record 34 listings transfers last year. This contributed to ICE's compelling track record of EPS growth over the past 16 years, as shown below.

Looking ahead to first quarter results, ICE should continue to see robust growth due to strong demand for global natural gas and LIBOR related securities that management saw early this year. The futures business accounts for about a quarter of ICE's business and is where it has pricing power and has seen growth in trading volumes.

Moreover, total average daily volume across platforms grew by 15% YoY in March, as the market rally has picked up steam since last month despite the shakeout of regional banks in early March. The President of ICE recently noted that "ICE has seen a strong performance from its commodity, energy and financial markets this year, witnessing volume activity in benchmarks that has not been seen for over a decade."

Potential headwinds for ICE include competing exchanges encroaching on the NYSE. Also, ICE's plan to acquire Black Knight (BKI) is currently in question as the Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the acquisition, stating that the deal would reduce competition in the mortgage loan technology space, raising costs for homebuyers and lenders. Nonetheless, this would make ICE a giant in the space should the deal go through, as the combination of ICE's Ellie Mae (acquired in 2020) and Black Knight would give ICE high visibility into the mortgage data space.

Importantly ICE maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet. While its 1.6% dividend yield is the same as that of the S&P 500 and isn't anything to write home about, it's the dividend growth that really shines. ICE recently raised its dividend by 11%, has a 5-year CAGR of 13%, and is well-protected by a 28.6% payout ratio. This compares favorably to the 1.6% yield and 6% 5-year CAGR of the S&P 500.

Lastly, while ICE isn't particularly cheap at the current price of $108.34 with a forward PE of 19.7, it does sit well below its normal PE of 24.8. Moreover, I believe ICE's valuation is more than justified by the quality of the enterprise and the 9% to 10% annual EPS growth that analysts estimate in the 2024 to 2026 timeframe. Sell side analysts who follow the company have an average price target of $129.77, which translates to a potential 21% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Intercontinental Exchange carries moat-worthy positioning in the financial markets with a strong track record of growth and profitability. ICE's steady growth and robust operational performance have enabled it to deliver market-beating returns over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, it should benefit from strong volumes and the acquisition of Black Knight shows great potential should the deal go through. Lastly, the current below average valuation of the stock sets up long-term investors for potentially strong total returns.