19 Ideal April 2023 Barrons/Bloomberg/Investor Dividend Dogs

Apr. 20, 2023 12:25 AM ETAKRBF, BBVA, BX, CCEP, CGHLY, CMSQY, DELKY, EMR, FNCTF, GLCNF, GLNCY, GPS, GRPFF, HCMLY, HLDCY, ICL, NRT, ORAN, PARA, POAHY, PRU, REPYY, RHHBY, SINGY, SNMCY, SYY, TM, TV, VCISY
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Two Barron’s Annual-Roundtable, plus-two Bloomberg-Intelligence articles and one from InvestorPlace published late-January and April listed 119 stocks for 2023; 97 of-those were unduplicated US publicly-listed companies, of which 69 paid dividends.
  • Barron’s Roundtable discussions January 20 and 27 split 49 picks from 9 panelists in-half. Bloomberg detailed 50 1/16 and 9 more in their 4/10 BusinessWeek editions. InvestorPlace listed 11 as of 4/17.
  • Bar/BI/Inv 4/17/23 Watchlists tracked by YCharts projected analysis-estimated net gains from BX, CCEP, SYY, EMR, TM, REPYY, RHHBY, GPS, BBVA & topped by ICL Group ranging 17.41%-39.91%.
  • Ten top 2023 Bar/BI/Inv-projected dividend yields ranged 5.58% to 18.22% from CCEP; PRU; ORAN; BBVA; GPS; DELKY; HLDCY; AKRBF; ICL; NRT.
  • $5K invested April 17 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, 2023 Bar/BI/Inv Dividend Stocks showed 38.68% more net-gain than from $5K invested in all top ten. Little lower-priced) equities led the top-ten April 2023 Bar/BI/Inv dividend-dogs by over three and three-quarter lengths.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Dogs. Venetian dog runs newsagency stall.

PDerrett/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on five January and April Barron's Weekly, Bloomberg BusinessWeek and InvestorPlace-sourced articles aimed at revealing intriguing stocks for 2023:

Toyota and 25 Other Stock Picks for This Year, According to Barron's Roundtable

BARBINV (1A) 10TOPGAINSTX GR APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV(3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV(3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 APR,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV(4) UP/DNSIDES APR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV (5)10LIST APR22-23

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV(6) 10 BYGAINS APR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV (7)10BYPRICE APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV(8) 19 IDEAL DOGS APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBINV (9)RecentVSFairPrices APR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBIInv (10)All stocks by Publication APR23-24

Sources: Barron's Weekly, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, InvestorPlace

Get The 'Safer' Barron's/Bloomberg/Investors

Dividend WatchDog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least-liked stocks ticker to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.09K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.