Our investment thesis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is that the company's strong history of designing innovative devices, strategic acquisitions, and investments in R&D will position it for accelerated expansion into high-growth, non-handset end markets, leading to further revenue diversification. However, we are cautious about the company's dependence on Apple's (AAPL) product cycles, which makes up a significant portion of the company's overall earnings, and the risks associated with customer concentration, execution risk, and intense competition in the RF semiconductor industry. While we are optimistic about Skyworks' long-term prospects, the near-term macroeconomic weakness and the company's dependence on Apple lead us to be neutral on SWKS stock.

Analysis of Business, Opportunities and Risks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has established itself as a key player in the radio frequency (RF) semiconductor industry through its strong history of designing innovative devices that have found applications in various end markets. These markets include mobile devices, wireless networking, industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical devices. Based on our analysis, the company has made significant investments, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, such as the Infrastructure and Automotive business of Silicon Laboratories in 2021, which we believe was a transformative acquisition that positions Skyworks for accelerated expansion into high-growth, non-handset end markets.

However, as we assess Skyworks' risk profile, we find that customer concentration is a key concern. In the most recent quarter, Apple accounted for 68% of Skyworks' revenue, a significant portion of the company's overall earnings. We expect this concentration to remain consistent in the medium term, as Skyworks continues to increase dollar content in new-generation iPhones and expand its presence in non-handset applications. On the flip side, if Skyworks loses content in future Apple handsets or Apple's market share decreases, we believe the company's revenue prospects and profitability metrics could be adversely impacted.

In our view, Skyworks has a competitive edge with its expertise in power amplifier, filter, switch, and other discrete components, as well as its packaging, assembly, and test facility in Mexicali. This differentiation is underappreciated by investors. The company's organic development of Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) capability sets it apart from its competitors, and we expect it to gradually gain traction with large domestic, South Korean, and Chinese customers. As use cases for BAW expand and the Total Addressable Market (TAM) moves towards non-handset markets such as broader connectivity, automotive, and industrial markets over time, we forecast this trend to be a long-term competitive advantage for Skyworks.

Despite these strengths, Skyworks faces execution risk in developing and manufacturing its highly complex products, which are often customized for individual customers. Strict customer requirements can influence manufacturing yields, potentially leading to lower-than-expected profit margins. Additionally, as Skyworks diversifies its revenue away from handset end markets, it must successfully execute on a competitive product roadmap in non-handset markets to meet its longer-term financial targets. We believe that failure to do so could negatively affect the company's ability to achieve its goals.

Competition in the RF industry is intense, despite the consolidation of primary suppliers. Content in flagship smartphones changes with each design cycle, and larger competitors like Broadcom (AVGO) could leverage their scale and marketing resources to gain increased traction with both incumbent and new customers. Furthermore, Qualcomm has been focusing on supplying RF components bundled with its market-leading modem and applications processor products. In our opinion, Skyworks must successfully compete against these larger rivals to achieve its financial targets. On the other hand, the company's extensive technology portfolio in these areas positions it well for future growth and success.

Based on our analysis, Skyworks has made significant strides in the RF semiconductor industry, showcasing its diverse product portfolio and expansion into high-growth, non-handset end markets. The acquisition of Silicon Labs' Infrastructure and Automotive business has led to the growth of the Broad Markets segment, which we forecast will continue growing at a faster rate than the Mobile segment, leading to further revenue diversification for Skyworks. The company's competitive edge in power amplifier, filter, switch, and other discrete components, as well as its packaging, assembly, and test facility in Mexicali, provides differentiation that we believe is underappreciated by investors.

Nonetheless, Skyworks must navigate several risks, such as customer concentration, execution risk, and competition. To maintain and grow its market share, the company must continue to innovate, adapt to changing customer requirements, and effectively compete against larger industry players. It is our view that if Skyworks can successfully navigate these challenges, it will be well-positioned to capitalize on its competitive advantages and strengthen its position in the market.

We believe that Skyworks' management team plays a crucial role in steering the company through these risks and seizing opportunities. Their strategic vision and ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving RF semiconductor landscape will be essential for the company's long-term success. We recommend keeping a close eye on the company's progress in executing its strategy, especially in diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its presence in non-handset markets.

In terms of future growth, we forecast that Skyworks will benefit from the continued development and adoption of new wireless technologies, such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as increasing demand for advanced RF solutions in automotive and industrial applications. We believe that the company's investments in R&D, strategic acquisitions, and focus on expanding its addressable market will yield positive results in the long term.

Ultimately, we are cautiously optimistic about Skyworks' future prospects from a long-term perspective. While the company faces significant risks, including customer concentration and intense competition, we believe that its competitive advantages, robust product portfolio, and strategic focus on high-growth markets position it well for long-term success. By successfully addressing these risks and capitalizing on its strengths, we anticipate that Skyworks will continue to be a key player in the RF semiconductor industry and generate value for its investors.

Valuation

Skyworks has been experiencing volatile financial results, with revenues increasing significantly in fiscal year 2021, driven by the acquisition made earlier that year. However, revenues in fiscal year 2022 only grew by 7.4%, and it is expected to decline by 9% to $5.0 billion in fiscal year 2023. On the other hand, earnings per share have increased by 71% in fiscal year 2021 and 7% in 2022, but are expected to decrease by 17% in fiscal year 2023. Skyworks' gross margin is around 51%, and it is expected to remain stable over the next few years, while operating margins are expected to be between 35% to 38%, which is consistent with the company's historical results over the past five years.

Skyworks' dependence on Apple's product cycles is significant, and it is not surprising that the company trades at a cheap valuation. The company is currently trading at 10.9 times forward 12 months consensus EPS, which is towards the lower end of its five-year range of between 8 to 22 times. The stock is trading at a 40% discount on a P/E basis relative to the S&P 500, which is towards the lower end of its five-year range of between a 50% discount and on par with the S&P 500.

Conclusion

Skyworks Solutions has a diverse product portfolio, expansion into high-growth, non-handset end markets, and a competitive edge in power amplifier, filter, switch, and other discrete components. However, the company faces several risks, including customer concentration, execution risk, and intense competition. The company's management team must effectively compete against larger industry players, adapt to changing customer requirements, and continue to innovate to maintain and grow its market share. Skyworks' investments in R&D and strategic acquisitions position it well for future growth, but we remain cautious for the near-term due to the near-term macroeconomic weakness and dependence on Apple's product cycles.