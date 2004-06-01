Looking Past The Peak Of Fed Key Rates

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • The US Federal Reserve could soon deliver the last hike of the current cycle.
  • While 10Y yields have seen their peak already, it will need the imminent prospect of rate cuts to re-steepen the curves.
  • We think cuts will come before the year ends, but the Fed is still pushing a higher-for-longer narrative keeping re-steepening reflexes at bay.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

By Antoine Bouvet, Head of European Rates Strategy; Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist; and Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

Markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to hike one more time at the upcoming May

Fed tightening cycles since 1994, including the current one

Source: FRED, Refinitiv, ING

10Y UST yields usually peak before or at Fed tightening cycle highs

Source: Refinitiv, ING

2s10s UST: past the policy peak, re-steepening dynamics only pick up closer to actual rate cuts

Source: Refinitiv, ING

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.82K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.