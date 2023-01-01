Luca Piccini Basile/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our recent update on Exor which released its 2022 financial performance, we noticed that we were not up to date on Iveco Group N.V. financials (OTCPK:IVCGF). Last time, we emphasized how the company, using a DCF model, was pretty undervalued and we were the first contributor to write about the truck player, and in the meantime, Iveco's stock price is up by approximately 58.7%.



Today, we would like to focus our follow-up notes on a few positive and negative developments. Here are our main key takeaways:

On the 17th of April, the Iveco Bus division won a new contract with the Italian administration. In detail, the Iveco Group's brand, through its E-Way electric model, obtained a green light from Consip. New orders add up to the nearly 900 buses it had previously won. Overall, the company will supply the Italian public administration with over a thousand buses in 2023 alone; All the new buses will be manufactured in the new Iveco Bus plant located in Foggia, inaugurated on Tuesday 18th of April. This is a new industrial facility fully dedicated to the production of zero and low-emission buses. The production capacity is set at a thousand vehicles per year and includes also hydrogen buses and low-emission buses with traditional fuel and biofuel propulsion systems. In addition, the industrial plant will have zero net CO2 emissions and will obtain 100% of its energy from renewable sources; Still on the positive news, Citadel takes back the Iveco short. After all, the group born from the CNH spin-off had not provided great satisfaction to its long investors. However, the brilliant 2022 accounts led the company to a new high and Citadel decided to reduce its short position to 0.41% from the previous 0.56%, which was already reduced from its initial short position; It is also important to mention that Volvo posted a record first-quarter profit thanks to higher revenues and a margin expansion. This was obtained despite supply constraints and wage inflation. The Volvo adjusted operating profit grew by 45% and the company's preliminary net sales were up 11% compared to consensus expectations. Here at the Lab, we positively view these indications not only for Iveco but also for CNH Industrial (neutral-rated by our team); On a negative note, after a discussion that lasted four months, Iveco reached an agreement with the Italian employee's contract renewal. After having analyzed the contract, starting from March, there will be a minimum salary increase of 6.5% equal to an average increase of €119, and in January 2024, there will be an additional increase of 4.5%, equal to €87.8. Therefore, in the two-year forecast period, we estimated a higher wage cost of 11.3%.

Conclusion and Valuation

Here at the Lab, we reaffirmed our target price of €10 per share. Q1 earnings should benefit from a more favorable comparison basis and we expect stronger performance in terms of free cash flow generation vs Q1 2022. Furthermore, both the Truck and Powertrain divisions are expected to report improved margins compared to 2022 Q4 thanks to a positive price/mix trend and more favorable production conditions. Free cash flow is usually strong in the last quarters; however, for this year, we estimated sales of €13.7 billion, in line with the company's consensus, but we are above the core EBIT guidance of €473 million (vs €464 million). In 2023, we expect Iveco's net cash to improve only marginally to €1.26 billion. Iveco is currently trading at a price/earnings multiple of 9.5x based on our 2023 estimates and its share price is already up 43% year-to-date. Therefore, we decided to maintain our buy rating target. In addition, Standard Ethics issued the first sustainability rating for Iveco Group. In detail, the Italian company appears to be moving within the perimeter of a sustainability model outlined by international indications. The company policies cover the relevant ESG topics and are now in line with good practice. Furthermore, the Iveco board achieved an adequate and functional level of independence and a large free float will be also a positive catalyst to drive a re-pricing.

