In our recent update on Exor which released its 2022 financial performance, we noticed that we were not up to date on Iveco Group N.V. financials (OTCPK:IVCGF). Last time, we emphasized how the company, using a DCF model, was pretty undervalued and we were the first contributor to write about the truck player, and in the meantime, Iveco's stock price is up by approximately 58.7%.
Today, we would like to focus our follow-up notes on a few positive and negative developments. Here are our main key takeaways:
Here at the Lab, we reaffirmed our target price of €10 per share. Q1 earnings should benefit from a more favorable comparison basis and we expect stronger performance in terms of free cash flow generation vs Q1 2022. Furthermore, both the Truck and Powertrain divisions are expected to report improved margins compared to 2022 Q4 thanks to a positive price/mix trend and more favorable production conditions. Free cash flow is usually strong in the last quarters; however, for this year, we estimated sales of €13.7 billion, in line with the company's consensus, but we are above the core EBIT guidance of €473 million (vs €464 million). In 2023, we expect Iveco's net cash to improve only marginally to €1.26 billion. Iveco is currently trading at a price/earnings multiple of 9.5x based on our 2023 estimates and its share price is already up 43% year-to-date. Therefore, we decided to maintain our buy rating target. In addition, Standard Ethics issued the first sustainability rating for Iveco Group. In detail, the Italian company appears to be moving within the perimeter of a sustainability model outlined by international indications. The company policies cover the relevant ESG topics and are now in line with good practice. Furthermore, the Iveco board achieved an adequate and functional level of independence and a large free float will be also a positive catalyst to drive a re-pricing.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments