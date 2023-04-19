Allkem Limited (OROCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 1:22 AM ETAllkem Limited (OROCF), AKE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.98K Followers

Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Perez de Solay - MD and CEO

Christian Barbier - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

James Connolly - Chief Project Development Officer

Christian Cortes - Acting CFO

Liam Franklyn - Head, Australian Operations

Conference Call Participants

Tom Hays - CLSA

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Kaan Peker - RBC Capital Markets

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley Australia

Lachlan Shaw - UBS

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Allkem Limited March Quarterly Results Briefing Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Martin Perez de Solay, Managing Director and CEO to begin the conference. Martin over to you.

Martin Perez de Solay

Thank you, Gavin. Welcome, everybody. And thank you for joining us for Allkem's March quarterly results briefing. As usual, I will be providing an update on our business and Christian Barbier, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer will be providing us with a market update. Also joining us for the Q&A is James Connolly, our Chief Product Development Officer; Liam Franklyn, Head of Marketing Operations and Christian Cortes, our acting CFO.

Firstly, the global lithium markets remain very robust, despite temporary softness in the Chinese market. We continue to focus on our long-term strategy and remain fully committed to the delivery and execution of our growth pipeline.

This quarter, we have achieved an excellent operational performance. We continue to produce consistent and quality

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.