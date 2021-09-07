Corsa Coal: Pennsylvanian Coal Miner Set To Benefit From 2023 Contracts

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • For the past two years, Corsa Coal has not been a profitable way to get exposure to the recovery in met coal.
  • Corsa has disclosed a strong contract base for 2023, suggesting a light at the end of the tunnel.
  • If Corsa can execute their 2023 contracts, free cash flow could exceed both their market capitalization and net debt amounts.

piles of coking coal

shank_ali

Corsa Coal (OTCQX:CRSXF) (TSXV:CSO:CA) is located in my family's stomping grounds of Somerset County, PA and presents a fascinating investment opportunity in the Metallurgical Coal space. Corsa offers several of my favorite features in an investment - forced/indiscriminate selling, underfollowed, recent legal

Former Corsa Ownership

Former Corsa Ownership (Corsa 2022 Investor Presentation)

Corsa Balance Sheet

Corsa Balance Sheet (SEDAR)

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.06K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRSXF, ARCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.