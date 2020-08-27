filrom

Due to the high inflation figures nominal interest rates are rising and bond prices drop. Nominal interest rates are the sum of real interest rates and inflation breakeven rates. So nominal bonds are exposed to both rising real rates and rising inflation expectations.

The principal value of TIPS is adjusted for inflation and hence TIPS are only exposed to rising real interest rates. When the impact of rising real rates is bigger than the impact of the inflation adjustment, TIPS can drop in value in an inflationary environment. Last year is a case in point.

If you expect higher inflation expectations, but want no exposure to rising real interest rates, you should opt for the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF).

Inflation hedges

The best Inflation hedging asset classes are well-known: commodities TIPS, real estate.

Figure 1: Inflation Beta (PIMCO)

But, not all of them are "working" in the current inflation cycle! Last year, only commodities posted a positive total return. Gold was flat and both TIPS and REITs posted negative total returns.

Figure 2: 2022 total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The inflation led to higher interest rates and hence lower bond prices. TIPS are considered to be an inflation hedge, but this didn't play out in 2022.

TIPS are a treasury bonds whose principal value is indexed to inflation. When inflation rises, the TIPS' principal value is adjusted up in line with the rise in CPI inflation. The coupon payments are based on a percentage of the (adjusted) principal and hence TIPS investors receive higher coupons when inflation rises.

The TIPS yield is hence a "real" interest rate because it reflects the actual (or real) increase in purchasing power of the investment, taking into account the effects of inflation.

The issue with TIPS is they are not a simple bet on inflation. TIPS are made up of two portions which might make the movement of TIPS through interest rate cycles confusing. There is the direct inflation linked component, but there is also a fixed income component. The fact that the fixed income component can move in the opposite direction of inflation is what makes profiting on TIPS so difficult.

The difference between the yield of a nominal treasury bond and the yield of a TIPS (with the same maturity) is the so-called breakeven inflation rate. If future inflation ends up being higher than the breakeven rate, then a TIPS investor will outperform a regular bond investor and vice versa. If future inflation ends up being equal to the breakeven rate TIPS investors and regular bond investors …. break even. The breakeven inflation rate is called that way because you would receive the same total return on a TIPS as you would on a nominal treasury bond if CPI inflation averages that level over the maturity of the bonds (e.g. 10 year).

Just like "normal" nominal bonds, TIPS are also bonds. Nominal bonds fall in value when nominal bond yields rise and TIPS fall in value when real bond yields rise. The TIPS' price adjusts in response to the increase in inflation, but if the real interest rate rises, the impact of the inflation adjustment might not be enough to offset the loss caused by the rising real rate. This was the case in 2022.

At the end of 2021 the 10 year (nominal) treasury yield was at 1.52%. The (real) TIPS yield was at -1.04% and hence the breakeven inflation rate was 2.56%. During 2022 nominal interest yields rose to 3.88%, while real interest rates rose to 1.58%.

Figure 3: 2022 treasury yields (FRED, Author)

So while nominal interest rates rose 2.36%, real interest rates rose 2.62%! And rising yields led to falling bond prices. The inflation adjustment supported TIPS, that slightly outperformed nominal bonds, even though real yields rose more than nominal yields.

Owning TIPS in an inflationary environment is not a no-brainer win.

It might be an idea to try to play the outperformance of TIPS versus nominal bonds and hence avoiding the fixed income exposure. This can be achieved by going long TIPS and going short treasuries. But this is not straightforward taking into account you have to match durations and adjust the hedge. Luckily there is an ETF who can do this in your place: the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF).

Figure 4: 2022 total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

RINF outperformed both treasuries and TIPS in 2022.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF is designed for investors concerned about inflation and rising rates and tracks the FTSE 30-Year TIPS (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index. RINF seeks to mitigate the risk of rising rates through a built-in interest rate hedge using U.S. Treasury futures.

The index is designed to measure the performance of the (30-year) breakeven inflation rate.

Figure 5: Breakeven inflation rate (FRED)

Both the 30-year and the 10-year breakeven inflation rate reflect long-term inflation expectations. The FRED database has only monthly data for the 30-year breakeven inflation rate (and daily data for the 10-year version).

The index tracks the performance of long positions in the most recently issued 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and duration-adjusted short positions in U.S. Treasury bonds of, in aggregate, approximate equivalent duration dollars to the TIPS. The index seeks to achieve an overall effective duration dollar amount of zero. It tries effectively to "avoid fixed income exposure". The index is rebalanced monthly.

Figure 6: Index composition (ProShares)

The index serves a third position, which is a cash equivalent security that represents the rate earned on the short position.

The net expense ratio is (only) 0.3%.

Higher Fed inflation target or a recession?

Inflation is here to stay. It will probably cool, but we believe it will remain the coming years at a level above the 2% Fed-target. De-globalization, de-carbonisation and demographics are pushing inflation figures higher than we were used to in the past decade.

If the Fed sticks to its 2% inflation target it might have to keep raising interest rates and it might cause a recession. In the two past recessions inflation break-evens dropped.

The past months 10-year inflation breakeven rates already dropped from almost 3% to 2.3% now. Is a (small) recession already been factored in?

Figure 7: Treasury yields (FRED, Author)

A solution could be that the Fed increases its inflation target to 3 or 4%. This would allow them to be less restrictive compared to the current situation with a 2% inflation target and might help to avoid a (severe) recession. In case of a severe recession inflation breakeven rates could drop further and this would negatively impact RINF.

In 2012 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke set that 2% target inflation rate. Until then the Fed didn't have an explicit inflation target.

In 2020 the Fed revised its Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy. The Fed would aim for an inflation that averages 2% over time. In practice this means that following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent as was the case in the years before, appropriate monetary policy would allow an inflation running above 2 percent for some time.

Since the 2020 revision the longer term inflation expectations have already increased from 2 to 3%.

Figure 8: Inflation expectations (Invesco)

Please note that Invesco doesn't talk anymore about the Fed's 2% target, but about the Fed's 2 to 3% comfort zone….

Truflation offers a daily updated, "big data" inflation measure. It has a dynamic and transparent methodology that responds sooner to global market conditions than e.g. the monthly updated CPI figures. The so-called "Truflation rate" seems to be bottoming around 4%....

Figure 9: Truflation rate (Truflation)

If the Fed would increase its inflation target to e.g. 4%, the inflation breakeven rates would move in that direction and this would be good news for RINF.

We expect the Fed to adopt a wait-and-see approach after a 25bp rate rise at the next FOMC-meeting in May. It will officially stick to its 2% target, but when inflation proves to be sticky indeed the Fed might later on decide to favour a higher inflation target rather than a severe recession.

Conclusion

TIPS are considered to be an inflation hedge, but this didn't play out in 2022. The issue with TIPS is they are not a simple bet on inflation. Just like "normal" nominal bonds, TIPS are also bonds. Nominal bonds fall in value when nominal bond yields rise and TIPS fall in value when real bond yields rise. The TIPS' price adjusts in response to the increase in inflation, but if the real interest rate rises, the impact of the inflation adjustment might not be enough to offset the loss caused by the rising real rate. This was the case in 2022.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF allows you to get exposure to higher inflation breakeven rates, while at the same time avoid interest rate risk.

If you expect a severe recession, it might be a good idea to adopt a wait-and-see approach with regard to RINF.

The past months 10-year inflation breakeven rates already dropped from almost 3% to 2.3% now. As we expect higher inflation expectations and higher inflation breakeven rates, we think it's a good idea to buy the current dip in inflation breakeven rates. The best and easiest way to do this is to buy RINF.