A Tale Of 2 Yield Curves

Apr. 20, 2023 3:00 AM ETTLT, TBT, UUP, TMV, IEF, RINF, SHY, TBF, EDV, UDN, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, PST, USDU, VGLT, IEI, TLH, PLW, BIL, VGSH, VGIT, UST, UBT, GOVT, TYO, SHV, SPTL, SCHO, GSY, SCHR, VUSTX, TBX, TYD, SPTS, SPTI, EGF, FIBR, GBIL, CLTL, OPER, USTB, GOVZ, FLGV, BILS, TBJL, TFJL, SGOV, BBSA, SCHQ, TUA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.91K Followers

Summary

  • Some of the recent economic data is beginning to show increasing evidence that activity does appear to be slowing.
  • With respect to the UST 3mo/10yr measure, the inversion has still been gathering steam.
  • While the 3-Month T-bill has been tethered to the Fed Funds trading range, the 2-Year yield has fallen.

Yield Curve theme with Manhattan New York City

Melpomenem

By Kevin Flanagan

Remember when inverted Treasury (UST) yield curves were all the rage? Not that long ago, there was a plethora of stories "hitting the tape" about this development, and with it, the conjecture quotient rose regarding when the U.S. economy would enter into a recession.

U.S. Treasury

Bloomberg

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.91K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.