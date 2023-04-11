On April 11th, Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) announced a voluntary pause in the dosing of CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, in an ongoing phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. This setback has led to the stock price dropping 5-8%, but the dip was bought shortly after. The pause was due to the advent of a serious adverse event (SAE) that occurred in a single subject after the first dose in the 125mg multiple ascending dose (MAD) groups, and dosing was halted according to the trial protocol. However, the management noted that further investigation is needed to confirm the cause of the SAE.
We believe the main value driver for KDNY remains atrasentan, and we do not see the CHK-336 setback impacting the IgAN readout. As such, we believe any weakness created by this news should be considered a buying opportunity moving into the Phase 3 IgAN trial proteinuria (ALIGN trial) expected in 3Q23, and the basket study of atrasentan studying FSGS/Alport expected in 4Q23.
Furthermore, we anticipate Travere (TVTX) (Sell rated) to release FSGS outcomes in 1H 2023 and the Phase 3 PROTECT trial studying IgAN's disease by 4Q 2023. We believe that TVTX's sparsentan's developments should be a net positive regardless of the data (either negative or positive), considering the superior clinical profile of atrasentan, which offers a cleaner (so far no talks of REMS programs) and more convenient pure play ERA, unlike sparsentan, which is a combination therapy (ACEi+ERA) adding more headache for prescribers who want to adapt individual dosing. For a more in-depth analysis of the landscape, please read our initiation article.
We maintain our buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics due to several positive factors. Firstly, we view the company's progress in treating IgAN and its basket study as fairly de-risked, with the recent CHK-336 news acting as a clearing event. Secondly, after the recent sell-off of ~20%, Chinook has a modest EV of around $1 billion and a robust cash reserve of $370 million, which we believe is sufficient to fund operations for at least two years. Thirdly, we anticipate a positive read-through based on the approval of Travere's sparsentan with an underwhelming label. Given the drug's clear competitive advantage and superior efficacy and safety, we believe that the upcoming IgAN catalyst and accelerated approval of atrasentan in 2024 to be a key inflection point for the stock moving forward. Lastly, we see KDNY's anti-April candidate, BION-1301, as an underappreciated asset. We believe that the company will provide more guidance around the Phase 3 trial in the near future, which can introduce some additional enthusiasm from investors who are seeking a disease-modifying treatment targeting kidney diseases.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KDNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments