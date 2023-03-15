QTUM: A Way To Invest In Quantum Computing And AI

Apr. 20, 2023 3:14 AM ETDefiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)1 Comment
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3K Followers

Summary

  • Some leaders fear quantum computing and artificial intelligence while Defiance Quantum ETF's management embraces them as investment opportunities.
  • The stock is up YTD but still offers a bullish opportunity for retail value investors wanting to add the industry to their portfolio.
  • Defiance is a healthy potential growth investment that pays a scanty but safe dividend.

Technology icons transfer data through programming codes

Outflow Designs/iStock via Getty Images

Invest Now in the Future

Futurists and investment oracles, the gen du monde, are talking up Quantum Computing second only to Artificial Intelligence. Seeking Alpha has posted a plethora of investment articles valuing companies in both fields

chart

Top Defiance Quantum Holdings & Sectors (etf.com/QTUM)

chart

Dividend Payments (seekingalpha.com/symbol/QTUM)

chart

Quant Rating & Grades

chart

Risk (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.