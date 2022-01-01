Refinitiv Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q1 2023 Snapshot: Conventional Fund And ETP Assets Under Management Rose In Q1 By A Combined $1.772 Trillion

Summary

  • TNA in the conventional funds business rose 6.05%, climbing $1.4 trillion from Q4 2022 to slightly less than $24.085 trillion for Q1 2023.
  • The money markets funds macro-group witnessed the largest absolute and relative increase in TNA under management, jumping $463.7 billion (+10.24%) for the quarter to $4.994 trillion.
  • TNA in U.S. ETPs increased 6.13% from $6.518 trillion for Q4 2022 to slightly less than $6.917 trillion for Q1 2023, an increase of more than $399.3 billion.
  • For Q1, the U.S. diversified equity ETPs macro-group witnessed the largest absolute increase (+$78.9 billion) in TNA (+5.75%) from the prior quarter end, climbing from $1.373 trillion for Q4 to $1.452 trillion for Q1.
  • For Q1, actively managed funds - excluding money market funds - handed back some $47.3 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted a net $79.8 billion.
In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q1 2023 and the one-year period.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

