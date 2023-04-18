CTEC: Clean Tech Equities Are Undervalued But Volatile

Summary

  • CTEC invests in clean technology companies.
  • I think CTEC's portfolio is interesting and likely undervalued, with a strong IRR on offer for long-term shareholders.
  • However, CTEC is still an unpopular, illiquid (costly to transact), and volatile fund. That makes CTEC potentially a risky proposition.
  • Therefore, while I would be bullish on CTEC from a valuation standpoint, volatility-adjusted returns may not be so exciting; opportunistic purchases are recommended over immediate buys.

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to companies expected to benefit from increased adoption of green technologies designed to reduce or inhibit negative environmental impacts. Per Global X

CTEC Top 10 Holdings

CTEC Geographical Exposures

CTEC IRR Gauge

Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

