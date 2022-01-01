VirTra: Still Set To Double In 2023

Apr. 20, 2023 3:49 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)
Growth Stock Prospector profile picture
Growth Stock Prospector
380 Followers

Summary

  • The Q4'22 report was extremely bullish for the stock's 2023 prospects.
  • There was good news about revenue, margins, and expenses.
  • The market still undervalues VTSI, which should be north of $10/share by the end of 2023.

Handcuffed suspect being arrested by police at night

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) sells state of the art training simulators for police and military use. I profiled the company and predicted 2023 results in my prior article here. Since publication, the Q4 report was extremely positive, and

A screenshot of a list Description automatically generated with low confidence

2023 Operating Model (Excel)

This article was written by

Growth Stock Prospector profile picture
Growth Stock Prospector
380 Followers
In the micro, small, and mid cap spaces I focus on finding equities that benefit from a tailwind trend, and can benefit from a market re-rating.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.