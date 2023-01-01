EllaKari/iStock via Getty Images

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) continues to disappoint. This is not to say that the fund has produced massive losses as of late or has substantially underperformed the relevant benchmark - although it has trailed the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) by anywhere from 2% to 10% in the past three months, year, three years, and since the 2018 inception (see chart below).

The problem is that the fund has consistently failed to differentiate itself from a standard large-cap tech stock fund or index, like the Nasdaq. Any potential benefit that investors could get from the stock-picking skills of Motley Fool's money managers or analysts has historically been heavily diluted by the ETF's lack of a sufficiently meaningful edge.

Data by YCharts

TMFC: a closet index fund

TMFC is a fund that invests in accordance with "either active stock recommendations in a Motley Fool, LLC research service or rank among the 150 highest-rated U.S. companies in the Fool analyst opinion database, Fool IQ." Because the ETF passively tracks an active stock-picking approach, it is pretty much an actively managed fund of sorts, even if it might not be defined as such by the fund manager.

In Motley Fool Asset Management's main webpage, the managing company compares the historical performance of the fund with that of the S&P 500. The ETF has topped the returns of the index in 2023 and since its inception, which makes the fund look good at first glance.

It is only once the hood is popped open that TMFC begins to show its flaws. Rather than looking like the S&P 500 in its portfolio allocation, the ETF is instead a very close cousin to the Nasdaq 100. The two pie charts below illustrate the uncanny similarities.

DM Martins Research

The five Big Tech names - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) - represent 41% to 43% of both the Motley Fool ETF and the Nasdaq 100. The other five non-FAAMG names within the top ten holdings represent another 16% of both portfolios.

Among the top ten holdings, which represent 57% of TMFC's total portfolio value, only three names are not featured among QQQ's top ten names. Those are Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Visa (V), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). In my view, all three are very reasonable stocks to own. However, at a combined allocation of only 9%, they have not been meaningful enough to differentiate the ETF from the benchmark.

So, effectively, the only alpha-seeking decision made by the Motley Fool analysts that has had (and will probably continue to have) much of an impact on how the fund performs is the mega-cap tech bias. But any investor looking to position a portfolio in accordance with this general view is probably better served by owning shares of QQQ, a fund whose management fee of 0.2% per year is 30 basis points lower than TMFC's - a cost advantage of $300 per year for each $100,000 invested.

Not bearish, just unimpressed

In the end, I am not a TMFC bear. Being one would almost necessarily imply a negative view of FAAMG relative to the rest of the market, which is not a thesis that I support. However, the ETF has not, and probably will not, offer much value that can be justified by its higher management fee and lower liquidity (only 23,700 shares traded daily on average, according to Yahoo Finance).

Therefore, while tagging this ETF with a hold rating, I believe that investors who own shares should consider replacing TMFC with a cheaper mega-cap tech fund that should produce very similar returns in the future.