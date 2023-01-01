TMFC: No Added Value, Avoid It

Summary

  • TMFC is a quasi-active ETF that, under the hood, is more of a closet index fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 very closely.
  • The fund owns a few stocks that are not top QQQ holdings. However, these small differences are not enough to justify the higher fees.
  • Investors who own shares should consider replacing TMFC with a cheaper mega-cap tech fund or QQQ itself.
Carnival of the masks

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) continues to disappoint. This is not to say that the fund has produced massive losses as of late or has substantially underperformed the relevant benchmark - although it has trailed the

Portfolio allocation pie charts: TMFC vs. QQQ

DM Martins Research

Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.

Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.

He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.

On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.

DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

