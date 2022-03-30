Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Recent data continues to suggest that pent-up demand for housing will support U.S. residential real estate prices while homebuilding activity remains suppressed by a shortage of skilled labour and materials. The reported uptick in new home sales further supports our view that homebuilders, in particular D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), will continue to outperform and surpass pessimistic consensus expectations on earnings in the coming quarters (DHI is expected to report earnings on 20 April).

Exaggerated News Headlines & Misplaced Hopes

Regular readers of financial media may have noticed that ever since the Fed embarked on monetary tightening, news headlines have grossly exaggerated the likelihood and extent of a potential collapse in the U.S. housing market. Any data release showing a dip in home sales or home prices was often accompanied by headlines such as "Housing Market Crash 2023", "20% Home Price Decline?", or "Signs Of A Housing Bubble". References to the 2008 subprime crisis were frequently made in comparison to the current market, and these dire warnings were usually loaded with phrases that suggest an impending crisis that may be equally bad, if not worse than 2008.

Yet one would find most forecasts calling for around a 10% decline in average home prices, which is not even close to what is usually referred to as a crash, crisis, or bubble.

Fact: As of January 2023, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index shows home prices on average have only fallen by about 5% from the peak. Home sales have fallen by a lot for sure, and it is certainly true when compared to the sudden surge in home sales back in 2021, but home prices are holding up really well and nowhere near a collapse.

The financial media's biased reporting on declining home sales and new housing starts instead of how resilient home prices have been, also suggests the intention of presenting an exaggerated view to boost readership. Guilty or not, the consequences are serious. Investor sentiment has become so overwhelmingly pessimistic that many seem convinced that the U.S. residential real estate market is in a bubble and that a crash is imminent.

From our perspective, however, pessimism surrounding the U.S. real estate sector has only created opportunities for value investors to pick up quality names such as DHI at really attractive discounts.

D.R. Horton Surprises The Bears

When we published our bullish view on U.S. homebuilders and named DHI as our favourite pick back in October 2022, we received various comments and feedback that were highly sceptical of our view. Even when presented with the data, the bears would dismiss the evidence as lagging indicators and point to various risks that will slowly but surely drag down the share prices of homebuilders.

However, since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating on DHI, its shares have gained by a whopping 41% within just 5 months.

DHI also surpassed consensus EPS estimates in the last earnings report in January by a significant margin (see chart below). Looking ahead, we think consensus EPS estimates remain too pessimistic, which should present opportunities for further upside surprises and share price gains for 2023.

Still An Attractive Value Play

Despite the spectacular rally in DHI's share price, we note that on a price-to-earnings basis, the company remains undervalued in our opinion. TTM P/E ratio for DHI has only risen moderately from 4.4x in October to 6.3x at the time of writing.

Even in the bear case scenario in which we annualize last quarter's weakened EPS of $2.76 and assume that earnings will remain suppressed in the coming quarters, we would still arrive at a forward P/E multiple of 9.3x given DHI share price of $102.18 at the time of writing.

Let's take a step even further. If we assume EPS will halve again to just $1.38, DHI would still be trading at a forward P/E of 18.5x. Still cheaper than some technology stocks with no earnings at all!

Besides P/E multiples, DHI has also managed to deliver consistent returns for shareholders over the years. DHI's 5-year average ROE is running at 24%, with a healthy TTM EBITDA margin of 22.4%.

The Trend Is Your Friend

Over the medium-to-long term, we continue to see the potential for a bullish re-rating of DHI. This will not only be driven by the prospect for earnings multiple expansion due to cheap valuations but also by EPS growth as a direct result of DHI's recently extended US$1 billion share repurchase program.

This makes DHI an ideal trend-following stock: a well-established uptrend, ample upside potential supported by cheap valuations, and a share buyback program that reduces share count and provides support for DHI's share price. Accordingly, we are happy to ride on our profits on this stock and we reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating.

Stay Invested In DHI's Long Term Growth Potential

While most investors would be tempted to take profit and realize a 41% gain on paper, especially given the uncertain economic environment today, we are investing in DHI on the expectation that the stock will deliver several years of outperformance for our portfolio.

This bullish view is driven by a perverse supply-demand gap in the U.S. housing market that we think will take several years of accelerated new home construction to fill. This supply-demand gap explains the surge in home prices in recent years as housing inventory remains severely depressed. This phenomenon has also attracted the attention of institutional investors including Blackstone (BX), which has been buying up U.S. residential real estate in the Sun Belt states with the expectation that rents and home prices will continue to rise for several years.

Of course, the bears will point at the surge in home prices as a sign of a bubble. But we argue that high prices do not necessarily equate to speculative bubbles, especially if high prices are driven by real underlying economics. We have already highlighted the underlying economics and reasons for the U.S. housing supply shortage in our previous article, so we shall not repeat the discussion here.

But in short, those fundamental pressures driving higher home prices have not dissipated. Instead, higher interest rates and labour shortages are only exacerbating the supply-demand gap in housing as funding to construct new homes has become much more expensive while pent-up demand continues to build.

With mortgage rates at historically elevated levels, more buyers are paying in cash to purchase a new home while any dip in mortgage rates has had the effect of driving a surge in new orders.

The decision to buy a new home is driven by different impulses. While speculative buying means buyers can afford to wait for prices to drop or speculate on other assets, new couples planning to establish their own families and young adults moving out of their parents' homes do not have the privilege of waiting. Waiting means potentially having to pay even higher prices in the future if prices do not eventually come down. In fact, there have been such precedents in other developed countries where potential homebuyers who waited for prices to drop only ended up having to pay even more later.

The U.S. economy is hurtling towards an era of increasingly unaffordable housing, placing lower-income groups at increasing risk of widening income inequality and financial stress. The most effective solution to stem rising residential real estate prices is actually quite simple: build more homes and increase supply to match demand. The alternative is to watch free-market economics do its work: higher prices encourage more potential buyers to rent instead, effectively cooling demand for new homes. Higher mortgage rates as a consequence of Fed monetary tightening, also achieve the same effect of cooling demand, by raising the cost of financing a mortgage.

There is a significant difference, however, between the solutions we have described. Solutions to cool demand for housing, especially if demand is non-speculative in nature (new household formation or young adults moving out of their parents' home), inflicts unnecessary suffering on potential buyers and depresses the economy's full potential. Solutions to increase the supply of new homes, on the other hand, generate positive effects of creating employment, stabilizing home prices, and not denying the next generation of their aspiration for home ownership.

The trends we have described work in favour of homebuilders such as DHI, which should see scope for ramping up construction activity, and robust profit margins as a result of rising home prices.

DHI's Skillful Management Team Has Been Underappreciated

DHI's competent management team, which has strategically positioned the company for growth in the Sun Belt states while skillfully navigating the current economic environment, is highly commendable and underappreciated by investors.

According to DHI's Q1 2023 Investor Presentation, the company has been carefully optimizing its operations by reducing its homes in inventory to cope with cooling demand, while maintaining conservative homebuilding leverage and liquidity.

We are also delighted with management's decision to extend its share repurchase program (>US$1 billion worth of repurchases in fiscal 2023) to reduce share count, which will have a direct positive effect on ROE.

Finally, we admit that we have previously overlooked and underestimated management's decision to expand DHI's multi‐family and single‐family rental businesses back in 2020. The company's rental businesses have now become an important source of cash flow and serve as a strategic advantage to better navigate the current economic environment. DHI's rental platforms mean the company not only has the flexibility to turn unsold home inventory into rental properties, but the company will also benefit from declining home affordability that has pushed up rental prices.

In Conclusion

DHI's robust fundamentals and cheap valuations present a rare opportunity for investors to pick up a high-quality and high-performance stock with immense potential to boost portfolio returns over the medium-to-long term.

Despite the spectacular rally since October, we continue to see the potential for a bullish re-rating of DHI. This will not only be driven by the prospect for earnings multiple expansion due to cheap valuations but also by EPS growth as a direct result of DHI's recently extended US$1 billion share repurchase program.

Accordingly, we reiterate our bullish view on the stock and maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on DHI.