D.R. Horton: Robust Fundamentals, Cheap Valuations, And Skillful Management

Apr. 20, 2023 4:15 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
605 Followers

Summary

  • Since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating on DHI, its shares have gained by a whopping 41% within just 5 months.
  • Despite the spectacular rally, we note that on a price-to-earnings basis, DHI remains undervalued in our opinion. TTM P/E ratio has only risen moderately from 4.4x in October to 6.3x at the time of writing.
  • DHI's competent management team, which has strategically positioned the company for growth in the Sun Belt states while skillfully navigating the current economic environment, is highly commendable and underappreciated.
  • DHI's robust fundamentals and cheap valuations present a rare opportunity for investors to pick up a high-quality and high-performance stock with immense potential to boost portfolio returns over the medium-to-long term.
  • We reiterate our bullish view on the stock and maintain a "Strong Buy" rating on DHI.

Stay invested, Investment decision idea to stay the course when stock market crisis concept, Thumbtack or pushpin pin to small paper note written Stay invested

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Recent data continues to suggest that pent-up demand for housing will support U.S. residential real estate prices while homebuilding activity remains suppressed by a shortage of skilled labour and materials. The reported uptick in new

S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, fred.stlouisfed.org

Price performance of DHI since initiating bullish view with a "Strong Buy" rating on Oct 18 2022

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Earnings surprises & estimates for DHI

SeekingAlpha.com

Chart showing DHI's growth in market share

DHI Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

DHI existing home inventory

DHI Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Chart showing DHI's cash flows

DHI Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
605 Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHI, XHB, SPY, SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.