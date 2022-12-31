jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) is a global automaker and mobility provider which is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing, and selling vehicles, components, and production systems worldwide.

STLA stock has a Seeking Alpha Valuation Factor Grade of A+ as well as SA Analysts score of 4.16, indicating it has good outperformance potential.

Vehicles are sold across five groups: Luxury, Premium, Global SUVs, American brands, and European brands. Segments are reported slightly differently. For the year ended December 31, 2022, reportable segments were as follows: North America; Enlarged Europe; Middle East & Africa; South America; China, India & Asia Pacific; and Maserati (worldwide).

Sustainable mobility technology company

Stellantis has a strategic plan, called "Dare Forward 2030", to become a sustainable mobility technology company by 2030. The goals of this plan include reducing its carbon emissions footprint, achieving a high percentage of battery electric vehicle sales in Europe and the U.S., becoming number one in customer satisfaction, and doubling net revenue. To achieve these goals, the company has shifted its research and development focus to electrification, autonomous technology, and vehicle connectivity.

The recent semiconductor shortage has negatively affected Stellantis' market share and sales for new vehicles. However, new legislation in the U.S. opens the possibility to increase supply. Direct and indirect subsidies, such as tax credits, are incentivising manufacturers to shift their production to North America. However, there are concerns about the strict rules to qualify for subsidies. For example, to receive full tax credits, materials used to make the car's battery must come from either America or a country with which it has a free-trade agreement. The U.S. Treasury has recently announced less strict rules to lower the cost of EVs and speed up their adoption. The rules specify the percentage of critical minerals and battery components that must be extracted or processed in the United States or a country with which the United States has a free trade agreement. The applicable percentage starts at 40%, buying some time for manufacturers to meet these requirements progressively. Stellantis has clear intentions to take advantage of the subsidies that come from the legislation as clearly seen from their investments in two EV battery plants and potentially a third in a joint venture with Panasonic.

The Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

The purpose of this strategic plan is to transition Stellantis to a sustainable mobility technology company.

The main objectives are:

Reducing its carbon emissions footprint by half versus 2021 metrics putting the company on the path to achieving carbon net zero emissions by 2038

Reach 100% of passenger car battery electric vehicles sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States

Achieving the number one position in customer satisfaction for its products and services in every market

Achieving net revenues to double to EUR 300 billion ($327 billion) by 2030 while transforming their business model and sustaining double-digit Adjusted operating income margins throughout the plan period

As a result of this strategy, Stellantis’ research and development activities have shifted to focus on electrification and related technologies, as well as autonomous technology and vehicle connectivity.

This ties in very well with new key U.S. legislation the company can take advantage of.

The impact of new U.S. legislation

As we know from Covid-19 there has been a semiconductor shortage in the last couple of years which has adversely affected manufacturing and supply chain units. Consequently, Stellantis has seen its market share and sales for new vehicles diminish. In 2020 within the North American markets, Stellantis had 12.2% of market share with 2.1 million sales for the FY 2020. In the following two years Stellantis market share dropped to 11.5% and 11%, respectively alongside a fall in sales to 2 million and 1.8 million respectively. This was mostly explained by headwinds driven by inflation, low consumer confidence and the continuing supply chain and production challenges.

With Stellantis struggling to keep up with supply issues, new legislation introduced in the U.S. such as the Inflation Reduction Act opens the possibility to significantly increase supply.

"Over the past two years, urged on by President Joe Biden, Democrats in Congress have enacted a series of laws to revive manufacturing in America, as part of a $2trn overhaul of the economy. The chips Act, passed in July, includes $39bn to spur domestic production of semiconductors, along with even bigger investments in research and development. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), approved in August, boosts clean energy in many ways, including tax credits for manufacturing."

Source: America’s government is spending lavishly to revive manufacturing, The Economist, February 2023

How is this legislation making an impact?

Direct subsidies:

Tax credits tied to production volumes

Tax credits for investments in manufacturing facilities producing gear used in all manner of clean-energy projects, from geothermal power to carbon capture and storage

Indirect subsidies:

Tax credits for consumers who buy electric cars can be claimed only if the cars in question are made in North America Tax credits tied to production volumes

Investment in low-carbon power-generation would enjoy bigger tax credits if the equipment involved is made in America

Clearly, these acts come with a plethora of rules to qualify for its subsidies. For example, the batteries used will have to be made in North America. Therefore, incentivising manufacturers to shift their production into North America to capture the benefits.

However, there have been some concerns, including to tax credits applied to electric cars. For buyers to receive the full credit of $7500 a rising share of the of the materials used to make the car’s battery must have come from either America or a country which it has a free-trade agreement. However, the issue is that many of the minerals concerned are concentrated in countries with which America does not have a free-trade agreement with. New mines take years to develop therefore, manufacturers may have to forgo the full tax credit rather than comply with the IRA’s strictures. Loosening the rules would lower the cost of EVs and speed up their adoption and the Treasury did indeed announce on March 31st less strict rules. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking states that to be eligible for a $7,500 credit, clean vehicles must meet sourcing requirements for both the critical minerals and battery components contained in the vehicle. Vehicles that meet one of the two requirements are eligible for a $3,750 credit.

How Stellantis is leveraging legislation to stay ahead of the game

In 2021, Stellantis stated it planned to pump $35 billion into electric vehicle production and software globally through 2025.

Stellantis and Samsung have announced that they plan to establish a new battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, with a target to start in 2025 for which they will invest over $2.5 billion. This move comes as Stellantis increases its production plans for electric vehicles for Chrysler. The plant aims to have an initial annual battery production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours, with an aim to increase to 33 gigawatt hours in the next few years. The state of Indiana said the project is eligible for at least $186.5 million in incentives plus additional unspecified ones. Kokomo, Howard County, Duke Energy Indiana, and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company have also offered additional incentives. Stellantis’ North American assembly plants will receive a variety of vehicle battery modules from the newly established facility. Later this year, activities related to the construction of the plant will commence, and the production operations are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, Stellantis has also agreed to develop another EV battery plant in Ontario, Canada which will qualify for the U.S. free-trade agreement. The joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions plans to invest around $4 billion for the first large scale lithium-ion battery production plant in Canada. The joint venture company is to become the first large scale, domestic, electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Canada. The facility aims to have exceed annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt hours. The plant has planned construction activities to be scheduled begin later this year with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions anticipate that the plant will act as a catalyst for building a robust battery supply chain in the area. Canada is determined to create a comprehensive battery ecosystem to take advantage of its vast production of renewable energy.

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported just last week that Stellantis is in talks with Panasonic over new EV battery plants for a third EV battery plant in North America. Further announcements on the details of the joint venture are to be announced later this quarter (Q2).

Conclusion

Stellantis is positioning itself as a major player in the electric vehicle market by investing heavily in production capacity and strategic partnerships. By establishing battery plants in the U.S. and Canada, and potentially a third plant with Panasonic, Stellantis is securing a reliable supply chain for its North American assembly plants, ensuring it can meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

These investments should stimulate the development of a comprehensive battery ecosystem in the regions where the plants are located. Overall, legislation and incentives are clearly beneficial for Stellantis and the billions of dollars it is investing demonstrates the company’s commitment to staying ahead of the game in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

The company seems to be back on the right track after some difficult years. Given the stock is well liked according to SA Analysts, and neither the Piotroski F-Score, at 5, nor the Altman Z-Score at 2.22 are giving red flags, the stock is one to consider owning.