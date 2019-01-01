Andres Victorero

The largest bond ETFs exclusively invest in investment-grade bonds, including the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). Some large bond ETFs focus on non-investment grade bonds, including the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY). Very few bond ETFs invest in both investment-grade and non-investment grade bonds, with a few exceptions.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is one such exception, offering investors broad-based exposure to dollar-denominated bonds, a growing 4.2% forward yield, low credit risk, but moderate interest rate risk. IUSB is slightly more diversified than most of its closest peers, and is a solid choice for investors looking for diversified bond exposure.

IUSB - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Underlying Index: Bloomberg U.S. Universal Index

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

SEC Yield: 4.21%

IUSB - Benefits and Advantages

Diversified Holdings / Low Credit Risk

IUSB's key benefit and advantage relative to peers is the fund's diversified holdings. The fund provides exposure to almost 15,000 securities from all relevant sub-asset classes and industries, with varying maturities and credit ratings. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, are key, with sizable allocations to investment-grade corporate bonds, and smaller allocations to high-yield corporate bonds.

IUSB

Overall credit ratings are quite strong, with the fund clearly focusing on AAA-rated securities. In practice, these are almost exclusively treasuries and MBS, and so are either explicitly or implicitly backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Federal Government. Credit risk for these securities is effectively nil, barring an unprecedented U.S. default. Credit risk for the fund as a whole is very low, due to the fund's sizable allocation BBB-rated bonds, and small allocation to non-investment grade bonds.

IUSB

Maturities are a bit high on an absolute basis, with a weighted average maturity of 8.4 years. Maturities are about average for a broad-based bond fund, however.

IUSB

IUSB is a bit more diversified than most of its peers, as the fund holds both investment-grade and non-investment grade bonds. Most funds focus on the former, some on the latter. Few hold both, but IUSB is one of the few.

Diversification reduces risk, volatility, and the probability of outsized losses and underperformance, all important benefits for IUSB and its shareholders.

As a final point, as IUSB's non-investment grade allocations are quite small, the fund performs quite similarly to investment-grade bond funds. IUSB's greater diversification does have an impact, but it is a small one, all things considered.

Data by YCharts

Growing 4.2% Forward Yield

IUSB currently yields 2.8%, a relatively low amount. As is the case for most bond ETFs, IUSB's dividend yield is much lower than expected / than current market interest rates, as said yield includes dividend payments from early 2022, during which rates were much lower. Other, more forwards-looking yield metrics are quite a bit higher. Annualizing the fund's latest monthly dividend payment, one arrives at a 3.3% yield. IUSB's SEC yield, a standardized measure of a fund's short-term generation of income, currently stands at 4.2%. In my opinion, IUBS's 4.2% SEC yield is much more indicative of the income investors should expect from the fund moving forward, and so I took said figure as the fund's forward yield.

IUSB currently generates more in income than it distributes to shareholders. Dividends tend to grow when this is the case, and fund dividends have grown since at least early 2022, as expected. Further growth is exceedingly likely, at least under current conditions.

Data by YCharts

IUSB's 4.2% forward yield is a bit higher than that of most broad-based bond index funds, due to IUSB's high-yield corporate bond investments. For reference, AGG sports a 3.9% SEC yield, BND a 4.0% yield. IUSB's slightly higher yield is a small advantage relative to these and other fund peers, but an advantage nonetheless.

On a more negative note, IUSB's forward yield does not look compelling relative to that of most very short-term fixed-income securities. 4 week t-bills, for instance, currently yield 3.7%, quite similar to IUSB's yield, but with much lower interest rate risk.

Data by YCharts

IUSB does have one advantage relative to t-bills: its higher maturity. This would allow the fund to outperform when interest rates rise, and it would allow investors to lock-in a good interest rate / yield for longer than a t-bill. Said advantage would be incredibly beneficial if the Fed were to pivot to rate cuts in the coming months, as the market seems to expect (t-bill rates plummeted these past few days for a reason).

IUSB offers investors a growing 4.2% forward yield. It is a reasonably good yield on an absolute and historical basis, although not particularly good relative to peers.

IUSB - Drawbacks

Moderate Interest Rate Risk

IUSB invests in bonds with varying maturities, but with a clear focus on long-term bonds. The result is a fund with moderate interest rate risk, with a weighted average maturity of 8.4 years, and a duration of 6.1 years. Both results are moderately high on an absolute basis, but very slightly below-average relative to peers.

Considering the above, investors should expect sizable, if very slightly below-average, capital losses when interest rates increase. Rates rose in 2022, during which IUSB saw functionally identical performance to its benchmark. Results were very slightly worse than expected, but the differences here are too small to matter.

Data by YCharts

Some Asset Classes and Funds Yield More

IUSB's 4.2% forward yield is reasonably good on an absolute and historical basis, but it is quite low in the fixed-income space right now. CLOs and investment-grade corporate bonds yield a bit more, even those with very strong credit ratings. High-yield corporate bonds yield a lot more. Some niche asset classes and funds, including BDCs, covered call equity ETFs, and some CEFs, have double-digit yields. Right now, a 4.2% yield is nothing special.

Considering the above, more aggressive, yield-seeking investors could consider alternatives to IUSB. I covered three with particularly strong, growing yields here.

Conclusion

IUSB is a broad-based bond index ETF. IUSB is slightly more diversified than most of its closest peers, and is a solid choice for investors looking for diversified bond exposure.