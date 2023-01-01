Luis Alvarez

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is an auto finance and digital banking powerhouse with 2.8MM customers, led by the millennial and younger cohorts. In today’s era of banking, ALLY has a major advantage in not having the fixed cost base of bank branches. The company is a dominant lender in auto finance, with leading positions in both retail and commercial. ALLY stock has been sold off on fears around a recession, and then the March banking panic, instigated by a bunch of VC funds starting a bank run on SVB Financial. Over 90% of ALLY’s deposit base is insured and unlike many banks, ALLY’s secured originations also offer extremely high yields to largely offset the increase in funding costs. Long-term investors have the opportunity to buy ALLY at nearly a 20% normalized earnings yield based on current prices.

On April 19th, ALLY reported EPS of $.82 on revenues of $2.1B, which equated to a ROTCE of 12.5%. Revenue was down slightly YoY and sequentially, as were adjusted EPS, mainly due to higher funding costs and credit provisioning. Adjusted EPS was slightly below consensus, driven by a $.10 headwind from valuation adjustments of some equity investments. Net financing revenue, excluding OID, was $1.6B, and adjusted other revenue was $433MM. Net interest margin was 3.54%, down 41bps YoY and 14 bps sequentially, as higher deposit costs were modestly offset by higher asset yields. Total average loans and leases are up $13B YoY and are up $1.5B sequentially. Earning asset yield of 6.71% grew by 47 basis points QoQ, and nearly 200 basis points YoY. This is due to higher originated yields within retail auto, growth in higher-yielding assets, and over $50B of floating rate exposure across the loan and hedging portfolios. The cost of funds increased by 67 basis points QoQ and 241 bps YoY. Management mentioned that they did some incremental hedging in Q1 to protect against a higher for longer scenario.

Core pre-provision net revenue of $781MM was down from $954M in Q4, and $1.088B at the same time last year. 2023 is likely to be a trough earnings year for ALLY after a stellar couple of years, but as you can see, the company’s underlying profitability is still quite robust. ALLY’s adjusted efficiency ratio of 55.8% was up from 50.6% in Q4, and 45.6% a year ago. Provision expense was $446MM, which included a modest reserve build to reflect the weakening macro environment. Non-interest expense of $1.3B reflects continued investments in the company’s technology and product capabilities.

Retail deposits rose by $813MM in the quarter, while the company added a record 126,000 net new deposit customers. ALLY’s retail deposits exceeded $138B, of which 91% are insured by the FDIC, putting ALLY in a dramatically different position than banks such as SVB, or Signature. Insured deposits increased by $4B in the quarter and ALLY has total available liquidity of $43B, which is 3.6x the company’s uninsured deposits. Uninsured deposits declined by $4.4B YoY, which was more than offset by $6.9B of insured deposit growth. Total deposits of $154B were up $11.5B YoY, and the average account balance was $50,000.

Originated yields on retail auto averaged 10.9% for the quarter, which should provide excellent risk-adjusted returns over the cycle. Several lenders such as Capital One Financial (COF) have pulled back in auto lending, providing ample opportunity for ALLY to selectively increase market share and add rate. Since the Fed started hiking rates, ALLY has added 455 basis points of price into the market, while staying focused on very disciplined underwriting. To put this in perspective, ALLY decisioned more than 3.3MM applications in Q1, or $100B in potential originations, and booked $9.5B of loans that met its risk-adjusted return hurdles. Net charge-offs were 168 basis points, which is still within expectations.

Insurance written premiums were up nicely at $307MM, as ALLY continues to build its dealer relationships. Insurance core pretax income of $27MM decreased by $47MM YoY, driven by elevated investment gains in the prior year. Q1 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, which resulted in $14MMo weather losses. Corporate Finance has a solid $10B held-for-investment portfolio, which is 100% first lien positions. CRE exposure is extremely limited, concentrated entirely within the health care sector and represents only 1% of total loans on the balance sheet. Pretax income was $72MM in the quarter for Corporate Finance, and Mortgage generated pretax income of $21MM.

ALLY ended Q1 with a CET1 ratio of 9.2%, which was flat sequentially. Current CET1 exceeds the regulatory minimum by $3.5B, despite absorbing another year of the CECL phase-in. ALLY has a $31B securities portfolio, which is 17% of average earning assets as of 3/31.2023. Only 3% of the securities portfolio is held-to-maturity and 20% of the AFS portfolio’s interest rate risk is effectively hedged. ALLY ended Q1 with an AOCI balance of ($3.8b), which will accrete as securities amortize. Management expects a pace of roughly $400MM+ or $1 per share, per year of accretion, and these securities are of pristine quality, so credit risk is benign. These securities are also eligible for FHLB and Repo if there were to be any liquidity needs, which seems unlikely. The accretion of AOCI would add $12.55 per share to ALLY’s Q1 23 tangible book value per share of $31.59, totaling $44.14. Even if ALLY’s unrealized mark to market losses on its AFS portfolio were included in capital, the CET would 6.9%, barely below the Fed requirement of 7%, and that doesn’t assume any phasing in like they did with CECL, or any change in rates prior to implementation. Bottom line is the AOCI hysteria is vastly overstated in relation to ALLY.

Management expects 2023 full year NIM to be around 3.5%, although it could dip slightly below in Q2 or Q3 temporarily, as asset price increases lag deposit price increases. ALLY expects its auto portfolio yield to hit 9% as it exits 2023, which should position the company to generate monster earnings if deposit rates start actually declining by then. Ultimately, the company is targeting a NIM of 4% as rates stabilize. The company is prudently keeping higher cash balances and is slightly lowering its auto origination outlook to $40B to reflect a more conservative credit footprint. Consolidated net charge-offs are at an annualized rate of 1.2%, with retail net charge-offs at 1.68%. ALLY remains very conservatively reserved with consolidated coverage of 2.74%, or $3.8B, and retail auto coverage of 3.6%, or $3B. Total reserves of $3.8B are $1.2B higher than CECL day one levels, and the company continues to model a worsening macro environment with unemployment exceeding 6% under its reversion to historical mean methodology. ALLY expects full-year retail NCO’s to be between 1.6-1.8%, which is still quite solid credit performance, especially when you consider the yields ALLY is originating at. For the millionth time since I’ve covered ALLY, the panic propagandists have called for a massive decline in used vehicle values, but once again they were wrong, and used vehicle values rose 8% in Q1. At some point prices will decline a bit more, but likely will remain above pre-pandemic levels largely due to lower supply. ALLY has been underwriting with the expectation of substantial used vehicle declines so I wouldn’t expect this to be a terribly big deal.

ALLY pays a quarterly dividend of $.30, which offers a 4.37% yield at the recent price of $27.45. The company is frustratingly not buying back stock, as management errors on the conservative side. I’d prefer a more opportunistic approach that says buybacks would be market dependent, because if the stock trades at stupid prices, management should be willing to buy. I do understand that regulators are probably happier with smaller banks holding more capital during this period of volatility, so I do understand the sentiment, but I cannot stand when companies aggressively buy back stock at higher prices, only to pause when the stock is trading below tangible book. When you consider that ALLY’s adjusted tangible book value per share would be over $44 upon the accretion of the AOCI losses, the disconnect between price and value is even more severe. Management lowered the 2023 earnings guidance to $3.65 from $4.00. As I said, this is likely the trough year in earnings for ALLY, so at the current share price, ALLY trades at only 7.5x trough earnings, equivalent to a 13.33% earnings yield. ALLY’s normalized earnings power is well in excess of $5 per share and is probably closer to $6 per share. March was a crazy month and there was a lot of rumor mongering and panic propaganda. Those that can focus on fundamentals should take advantage of the disconnect between price and value and buy ALLY.