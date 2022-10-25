ipuwadol

Elevator Pitch

My Buy rating for Nerdy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRDY) shares stays unchanged.

In my earlier October 25, 2022 article for NRDY, I highlighted that I was bullish on Nerdy due to the company's implementation of a new membership model and the stock's attractive valuations. As per Seeking Alpha price data, Nerdy's shares have gone up by +76% following the publication of my prior write-up as compared to a +8% rise for the S&P 500 in the same time period.

My latest update discusses about the factors that drove Nerdy's price outperformance and assesses if there is further upside for NRDY. Based on my analysis, Nerdy's favorable 2023 financial outlook was what led to the surge in the company's share price. In my view, NRDY's shares still have legs to run, as its current valuation multiple doesn't fully reflect the company's positive prospects in this year. Therefore, I have chosen to maintain my Buy rating for NRDY stock.

NRDY's 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

Nerdy is expecting that the company's top line will expand from $162.7 million for fiscal 2022 to $195 million in FY 2023 based on the mid-point of its management guidance as outlined its Q4 2022 results release. This implies that NRDY's revenue growth on a YoY basis will accelerate from +15.6% last year to approximately 20% this year.

I view Nerdy's FY 2023 top line growth guidance as realistic and achievable.

I previously noted in my late October 2022 write-up for Nerdy that the company is in a good position to deliver "higher and more recurring revenue" with its "pivot from the existing package model to the new membership model." NRDY's most recent quarterly metrics suggest that it is making good progress with respect to its transition to the membership model.

At the company's Q4 2022 results call, Nerdy disclosed that the proportion of its total revenue derived from memberships increased from 2% for Q2 2022 and 18% for Q3 2022 to 50% in the final quarter of the previous year. Memberships accounted for 66% for NRDY's consumer business revenue for Q4 2022; Nerdy also has an institutional business which serves schools.

Moving ahead, NRDY's goal is to have memberships contribute all of the company's consumer business revenue by the end of the current year, and this is the key driver of Nerdy's expected revenue growth acceleration for 2023. Nerdy revealed at its Q4 2022 results briefing that it had started to offer "unlimited access to 3 new products; Codeverse, Tutor Chat and Essay Review" in the last quarter of 2022, which should accelerate the process of its consumer business clients transitioning to the new membership model this year.

Operating Profitability Expectations For NRDY In 2023

NRDY's expectations of its profitability at the EBITDA level for the current year turned out to be a positive surprise for the market.

Prior to Nerdy's Q4 2022 results announcement in late February, Wall Street was predicting that NRDY will suffer from a normalized EBITDA loss of -$4.6 million in 2023. But Nerdy eventually guided for a 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between -$3 million and $0 million as part of its most recent quarterly results disclosure. NRDY also emphasized in its Q4 2022 results press release that it has "confidence in achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of 2023."

My opinion is that there are three drivers of an improvement in operating profitability for Nerdy this year.

Firstly, the new membership model boasts a relatively higher gross margin than the old package (sale of education offerings on a one-off basis) model. In the preceding section of this article, I highlighted that the new membership model's share of Nerdy's top line has been growing in the past few quarters, and this has coincided with the expansion in gross profit margin for NRDY. Nerdy's gross margin increased from 68.2% in Q2 2022 to 69.0% for Q3 2022, before further expanding to 70.5% in Q4 2022.

Secondly, Nerdy's has put in expense optimization plans which are supported by the expanded use of technology. At its Q4 2022 results call, NRDY shared that its "ongoing efforts in automation and self-service capabilities have allowed us to simplify operations and remove significant costs." Notably, Nerdy's selling, general & administrative or SG&A expenses-to-revenue ratio has declined from 124.3% in Q4 2021 to 115.9% for the final quarter of 2022, which indicates that NRDY has found success in reducing operating costs.

Thirdly, positive operating leverage is expected to be a substantial positive impact on Nerdy's future profitability, as NRDY's revenue growth accelerates. Nerdy mentioned at the company's Q4 2022 results briefing its expectations of achieving top line "growth without a proportional increase in both variable and fixed costs." As such, it is reasonable to expect that Nerdy will benefit from favorable operating leverage effects.

Nerdy's Valuations Are Still Appealing

NRDY is currently valued by the market at 1.71 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue as per S&P Capital IQ data.

With expectations of accelerated top line growth (20%) and EBITDA profitability in the current year, I think that Nerdy deserves to trade at a higher forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue of 2.0 times or above.

Concluding Thoughts

Nerdy's shares have done very well since I wrote my earlier article in October 2022. But I don't think that NRDY's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple has completely factored in the company's positive 2023 outlook. I continue to rate NRDY stock as a Buy in view of the potential for further valuation multiple expansion.