Comcast: Own It For Its Growing Dividend

Apr. 20, 2023 5:16 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
810 Followers

Summary

  • Cord cutting will continue to be a headwind for CMCSA, which it will help mitigate with price.
  • Peacock and its MVNO businesses represent growth opportunities.
  • The company generates a ton of cash, and will continue to grow its dividend.

Comcast To Launch Video Streaming Service Called Stream

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a solid stock to own for its abundant free cash flow and nice, steadily growing dividend.

Company Profile

CMSCA is a media and cable company. Its Cable Communications segment, which accounted for about 52% of revenue

CMCSA Segments

10-K

CMCSA Dividend

Company Presentation

CMCSA Valuation Vs Peers

CMCSA Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
810 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.