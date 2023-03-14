The AI Gold Rush: How Nvidia Stands To Gain Amidst Surging GPU Demand

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.84K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's strong performance is driven by the rapid advancements in the AI sector, leading to a potential shortage of server GPUs and benefiting the company's entire GPU portfolio.
  • The booming AI industry has driven major companies and startups alike to increase GPU demand, with even Elon Musk launching an AI platform called "TruthGPT."
  • Despite the fear of competition, Nvidia's competitive advantage lies in CUDA, as millions of developers are trained on it, making it difficult for competitors to overcome Nvidia's stronghold on developers.
Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Two weeks ago, we published an optimistic article on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), asserting that the stock remains appealing despite its 70% year-to-date surge, due to the enormous potential of AI in the future. A common counterargument we received was NVDA stock's high

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.84K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to my Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else -- It's free:  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.