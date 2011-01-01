bgwalker

Thesis

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a prominent player in the language learning market. The company has strong brand recognition due to its gamified learning platform that attracts and engages learners better than other ed tech companies. This engagement creates various opportunities for DUOL to monetize through subscriptions, advertising, and in-app purchases.

I expect DUOL to expand its market share through its Duolingo English Test and diversify its platform to include literacy and math. However, the stock has rallied 90% YTD and is currently trading at a premium multiple compared with its peers in the consumer subscription and education niche. Therefore I recommend waiting for a better entry point.

Company Description

Duolingo is a language learning platform established in 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It is accessible globally and offers both free and paid services. The platform uses gamification to make language learning more enjoyable and engaging. The company is led by CEO Luis von Ahn and CTO Severin Hacker, who have been in their positions since its founding. As of the end of 2021, the company had over 500 employees, including 210 engineers, up from 140 in 2018. Duolingo recognizes that language learning can be challenging and aims to make the process fun and motivating for users to achieve successful outcomes.

Integrating generative AI in its offering

Duolingo has partnered with OpenAI to integrate generative AI into their language learning application in two ways.

Firstly, they have introduced a higher-tier subscription called Duolingo Max, which will provide AI-enhanced features to learners. These features include "Explain My Answer," which will offer AI-generated explanations to help learners understand their mistakes, and "Roleplay," enabling learners to chat with Duolingo characters to enhance their conversation skills. The subscription is priced at $167.99 per year and has already been launched.

Secondly, Duolingo intends to use generative AI to automate content creation, which management believes will significantly reduce content development timelines. However, management has not built in any assumptions for incremental leverage generated by these efforts in their FY23 guidance. Initially, management is focused on adding more advanced content for English learners, as only 45% of Duolingo learners are using the application for English.

Ramping the leverage in FY23

Duolingo ended FY22 on a high note and has set a strong initial guide for FY23, emphasizing a balanced mix of revenue growth and margin expansion. The company expects revenue to be $486 million to $498 million, representing a 32% to 35% YoY growth rate. Duolingo also aims to generate incremental leverage in FY23, as adjusted EBITDA guidance of $48.6 million to $59.8 million represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% to 12%. The company plans to spread operating leverage to R&D and G&A in addition to the S&M leverage achieved in FY22.

Duolingo's top priority is subscriber booking growth, focusing on three main areas to increase its penetration of the large market opportunity. First, the company aims to increase the number of active users to create a larger pool of potential paid subscribers. Second, it plans to increase free-to-paid conversion by offering more valuable premium features and gamified challenges that drive better in-app purchases. Third, the company will work on increasing the retention of paid users through product expansion and improvements, which should drive broader adoption of the family plan.

Management does not expect monetization from Duolingo ABC or Duolingo Math in FY23 and little to no revenue contribution from Duolingo Max. Despite this, Duolingo's growth prospects look strong, with a focus on subscriber bookings growth and margin expansion.

Large Market Opportunity

HolonIQ claims that the language learning market is a rapidly growing industry. The direct-to-consumer language learning market is expected to expand from $49 billion in 2020 to $115 billion by 2025. The market is split between offline and digital language learning, and HolonIQ predicts that the mix of digital language learning will increase from $17 billion to $47 billion over the same period. Duolingo is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this growing market as a leading digital language learning platform. The company's strong brand, embedded gamification, and word-of-mouth marketing make it a top-of-mind digital offering.

Duolingo is also expanding its total addressable market through new products like the Duolingo English Test, which targets international students seeking admission to universities in English-speaking countries and workers seeking employment opportunities internationally. The recently launched Duolingo ABC app helps young learners develop reading skills, while Duolingo Math, slated for release later this year, is designed to help elementary students learn math. Although neither offering has a direct monetization strategy, they present opportunities in two of the most extensive curriculum spend categories at a time when the COVID-related learning loss gap stands at 4 and 5 months for reading and math, respectively.

In summary, Duolingo is still in the early stages of penetrating the language learning market, with significant room for growth. As the digital shift in language learning continues, Duolingo's strong brand and product offerings position it well to capture an increasing market share. The company's expansion into related areas like reading and math also provides additional growth opportunities.

Valuation

I use an EV/sales valuation methodology to compare Duolingo with peers, as I believe this methodology allows for consistent comparison across SaaS companies. Duolingo shares currently trade at a forward EV/revenue multiple of 9.9x of the FY23 revenue estimate, which aligns with the company's median multiple over the past four years. The stock has rallied 90% YTD, and the valuation seems stretched compared with its consumer subscription and education peers; therefore, I remain on the sidelines for now and recommend waiting for a better entry point for potential investors.

Final Thoughts

Duolingo is a well-known language learning platform that stands out from other ed tech companies due to its gamified approach, which attracts and engages learners. Duolingo is expected to increase its market share through its Duolingo English Test and expand its offerings to include literacy and math. However, the stock has surged 90% year-to-date, and its valuation appears stretched compared to other consumer subscription and education companies. Therefore, I suggest that potential investors wait for a better entry point and remain on the sidelines.