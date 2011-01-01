Duolingo: Wait For A Better Entry

Apr. 20, 2023 5:31 AM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo is a prominent player in the language learning market.
  • The company is working with OpenAI to build generative AI into its application.
  • DUOL stock has rallied 90% YTD, and the valuation seems stretched compared with its consumer subscription and education peers.
  • I recommend waiting on the sidelines for now and waiting for a better entry.
Duolingo Headquarters in Pittsburgh

bgwalker

Thesis

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a prominent player in the language learning market. The company has strong brand recognition due to its gamified learning platform that attracts and engages learners better than other ed tech companies. This engagement creates various opportunities

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.05K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was researched and written by Mohammed Saqib of Fade the Market

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.