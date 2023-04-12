Michael Gonzalez

Q1 2023 Is Finally Out - And It's Not As Good As Bulls Expected

Stock market news moves fast. Just about two weeks after my rating downgrade on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to Sell, the company's poor Q1 FY2023 report caused a drop of over 6% in after-hours trading, fueling bearish sentiment once again.

What bearish-minded authors like me have written about is now finally showing up in Tesla's actual operations:

GAAP gross profit margin is 19.3%, which is -977 basis points, YoY [vs. the consensus estimate of 23.0%];

Operating margin is down 779 basis points, with adjusted EBITDA margin down 849 basis points [both YoY];

Free cash flow is down 80% YoY, with CAPEX up 17% YoY;

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 is in-line amid a bit missing revenue figure;

The company delivered 422,875 vehicles, consisting of 412,180 Model 3/Model Y and 10,695 Model S/Model X while producing 440,808 vehicles during the quarter.

Why there was a margin dip? According to Zachary Kirkhorn, TSLA's chief financial officer [Q1 FY2023 Earnings Call], the company took steps to improve vehicle pricing, and there were also one-time items, including warranty adjustments and higher deferred revenue. However, progress was made in vehicle cost reduction, logistics, and commodity cost reductions. The storage business is growing as a percentage of the company's revenue and generating its highest gross profit yet. Tesla plans to continue investing heavily in future plants, including the Cybertruck, in-house cell production, energy storage, and autonomy products while remaining financially healthy and industry-leading. The CFO noted, that the company remains focused on cost efficiency and unwinding strategic inventory buildup left over from the pandemic.

One should definitely give credit to the non-auto segments of the business - they have really continued to grow and develop, and there is no point in questioning the management's words:

In Q1, Tesla achieved its highest energy storage deployments yet, with a 360% YoY increase to 3.9 GWh, due to the successful ramp of its 40 GWh Megapack factory in California, with plans for a second factory in Shanghai. Solar deployments also increased by 40% YoY to 67 MW, despite sequential declines due to weather and supply chain challenges. Revenue and gross profit from the "Services and other" segment also reached all-time highs, driven by strong growth in used vehicle sales and Supercharging.

The main problem is the blurring of this rapid growth due to the 85.6% share of the total automotive segment in the sales structure. It's the sales of Tesla's cars that are sensitive to cyclical changes in the end market - the strong growth of the company's non-core businesses does not save the situation at all.

I have repeatedly mentioned that Tesla is likely to continue to lower the prices of its cars because of slowing demand and rising competition. Since my last article, TSLA has done it again, and during the latest press conference, Elon Musk said that "product pricing will continue to evolve, upwards or downwards, depending on a number of factors." I do not know about you, but to me that sounded like "I am not saying we are going to lower prices again - but we are definitely going to have to."

Let's take a look at how the company depends on different geographic areas - that will help me better explain my concerns:

Tesla's revenue increased to approximately $81.5 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, with the United States leading demand and generating about $40.6 billion in revenue, just under 49.8% of the total. China is the second-largest revenue generator, with approximately $18.15 billion in revenue from sales - that's ~22.3% of total sales [vs. 25.7% last year]. That is, China still accounts for almost 1/4 of Tesla's total business, so anything that happens there is of great importance to investors.

In my recent article on NIO Inc. (NIO), I already provided some interesting statistics on what's happening with demand in mainland China - thanks to Credit Suisse's China Quantitative Insight team, which conducted a great survey in the key provinces [proprietary source]:

The desire to buy a car in the next 6 months remains very low - people prefer to put money on deposits, most likely due to the economic uncertainty in the region.

According to the same team of CS analysts, domestic orders in the Chinese auto sector have declined for 4 straight months. The manager of a Fujian province factory producing high-quality float glass and automobile glass stated that weak consumption in the auto market was worsened by a slower-than-anticipated recovery in the property market, which is another source of demand for his company.

And at the same time, Shanghai production is close to full capacity - for FY2023 TSLA will most likely exceed its CAGR of 50%, but this time demand will not be as high as before:

Shanghai was said to be running near full capacity. For 2023, TSLA expects to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8M cars for the year. Source: Seeking Alpha News, emphasis added by the author

It's a matter of microeconomics - if you produce too much and demand for your products comes under severe pressure due to a slowdown in economic growth, increased global competition, or other reasons, sooner or later you'll have to make concessions. At first, it's price cuts - that's happening everywhere right now, and Tesla seems to be one of the most active players in the industry taking that step. Then it may be a reduction in production and cancelation of plans for major developments. That's not the case yet, and I do not think it will be in the foreseeable future - on the contrary, the company is increasing its investment plans despite the obvious weakening demand all around. What will this lead to in the medium term? I think that free cash flow will continue to be weak and margins will decrease slightly due to the already-announced price cuts [and possibly future ones], which are difficult to reverse once they are fixed.

These new input assumptions contradict my earlier inputs when I was still Neutral on the stock back in mid-January 2023, trying to model Tesla's DCF. Time to revisit my past calculations by adding some out-of-consensus inputs:

Let's assume that Wall Street analysts are right about the FY2023 revenue decline [-3.05% YoY]. However, the FY2024 and FY2025 forecasts seem overly optimistic to me - I expect them to be revised downward in the near term, especially in light of increased competition and weaker demand. However, the FY2026 growth of 3.28% that is now priced in seems too low to me - I think Tesla will be able to grow revenue by 15% year-over-year in the final forecast year;

Q1 2023 operating profit margin dropped to 11.42% - this fact cannot be carried over to the next quarters as it does not yet include at least one more price cut. I conservatively expect EBIT margin to be 10% in FY2023, then improve to 11% in FY2024 and settle at 12% in FY2025 and FY2026;

Depreciation to sales ratio will remain at 2022 levels;

Working capital ratios will fluctuate little: cash to sales ratio will be lower year over year; other key WC ratios will remain constant;

The capital expenditure to sales ratio will be the same in FY2023 as it was in FY2022 - unlike what I had previously expected. However, the company will spend 531 basis points less in FY2024 and continue to decline 100 basis points year-over-year in subsequent forecast years;

Let's assume that the cost of debt has declined 100 basis points since mid-January; tax rate = 12.99% and market risk premium = 3.5%; then WACC = 10.54%, which looks fair to me.

Here's what I got as a result:

I suspect that TSLA may indeed grow at a CAGR of 6-8% indefinitely in the post-forecast period [as the Gordon model says - "in perpetuity"]. At the midpoint of this range, Tesla's fair value should then be around $114 per share, which is ~32.6% lower than what I am seeing in after-hours trading right now.

So What's Next For Tesla Stock?

In the short to medium term, I remain bearish on TSLA stock.

First, I think the valuation of the company described above - which suggests a fundamental downside if we deviate slightly from consensus data - should be harming the stock. Of course, there are also upside risks here. If we use Gordon's "g" rate of say 8% instead of the mid-ranged 7%, we get a "fair" price per share of ~$155, which is not that far from the current price and does not imply strong downside risks for buyers.

Second, since the beginning of this year, Tesla stock has managed to rise more than 100% to its local high in February, from which the subsequent price consolidation began. And this is against the backdrop of the sharpest EPS FY2024 estimates cuts in the entire industry:

Most likely it was because the price fell too far in December 2022 - the market priced in everything it wanted, and TSLA started to recover YTD. Now, I do not rule out the possibility that the gross profit margin decline that many investment banks had hoped for will force them to rethink their forecasts - especially for margin projections and top-line growth for the post-2023 period.

Third, I have a rather negative view of the technical picture. TSLA initially failed to gain a foothold above $200 per share, which coincided with the 200-day moving average, and then the rising wedge formed led to a downside breakout, taking into account the after-hours trading reaction. Volume by price shows quite an impressive gap - if the price fails to push off on smaller moving averages, the risk that we will see another sell-off like in December increases sharply.

However, there are, of course, some upside risks that you need to keep in mind if you want to go short the stock. Tesla probably has an army of fans and desperate buyers like no other stock, and there really are reasons for that. I myself believe in Tesla's long-term success, but I am not willing to pay such a high price for the stock today amid all what's going on in the world. And someone, unlike me, is willing to buy TSLA at any price - and it's not just about retail investors.

There is also an upside risk that the recession in the U.S. will be much milder this year and next, or not happen at all. If so, my fears of weakening demand would likely be overblown, and TSLA stock could be back near its all-time high in a matter of months.

At this point, however, I feel compelled to reiterate my Sell rating on Tesla based on its quarterly results.

Thank you for reading! Please, let me know what you think in the comment section below!