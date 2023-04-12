Tesla Stock Sold On Facts: What's Next?

Summary

  • Two weeks post my TSLA downgrade to Sell, poor Q1 FY2023 report caused over 6% drop in after-hours trading, fueling bearish sentiment again.
  • Tesla's FCF should remain weak and margins may decrease due to announced and potential price cuts that are hard to reverse.
  • Based on my updated post-Q1 DCF model, Tesla's fair value should be ~$114 per share, which is ~32.6% lower than what I'm seeing in after-hours trading right now.
  • I think we'll see another round of downward EPS revisions, which coincided with a rather negative technical picture of the stock.
  • In the short to medium term, I remain bearish on TSLA stock.
SpaceX And T-Mobile Hold Joint Event In Texas

Michael Gonzalez

Q1 2023 Is Finally Out - And It's Not As Good As Bulls Expected

Stock market news moves fast. Just about two weeks after my rating downgrade on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Neutral to

Seeking Alpha, my previous call on TSLA stock

TSLA's Q1 2023 presentation

Statista, FY2022 data

Credit Suisse, China Quantitative Insight, [April 4, 2023 - proprietary source]

Credit Suisse, China Quantitative Insight, [April 18, 2023 - proprietary source]

stratosphere.io, TSLA, author's inputs

stratosphere.io, TSLA, author's inputs

stratosphere.io, TSLA, author's inputs

Goldman Sachs, 12 April 2023 [proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs, 12 April 2023 [proprietary source], author's notes

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

